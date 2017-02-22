6 creative treehouse ideas

Most kids dream of having their own treehouse. Some adults used to dream of having a treehouse when they were a kid. And somewhere in between is a chance to actually make a dream into a reality. Today, we are giving you six choices to make that happen.
Notice how light shines upon this treehouse. You can almost hear the birds singing. This treehouse is all about being playful and fun. Just look at the cute spiral staircase. And if you don't feel like using that, the hanging stairs is a good alternative.
There's something rustic about this treehouse with its shape, layout, and texture. The vertical wood placed next to each other gives it a confident stance yet the small windows give it a homey feeling. We also love the branches that formed into a mini fence by the terrace.
If you have enough space, include a porch in your treehouse where you can spend the afternoon watching the sunset. Include comfy chairs and all you need is a fire and a bottle of beer.
This treehouse is big and strong enough to hold a handful of kids who want to play. They can go up and down without the parents fearing for their safety.
If you want something that would be perfect in a small backyard, this is the treehouse for you. Fancy it up a little and include other play area like this hanging bridge.
This pull-up door on the floor is a great idea if you want to save space in the treehouse itself. It's a creative way to install a door and it gives you more room for other design ideas. We like how a fixed bench was installed on the side where kids can relax--if they even know how to.
