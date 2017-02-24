Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful countryside home surrounded by nature

Dayan Buensuceso—homify Dayan Buensuceso—homify
Residência JA, L2 Arquitetura L2 Arquitetura Country style house
What kind of a house would be able to harness its beautiful environment and at the same time standout with its simplicity? It's a question people looking to build a home in a picturesque location would ask. We understand perfectly how it can be stressful to choose not just the lot where your house would stand, but also the details of how the house would look like. To help you narrow down your options, check out this lovely home designed by L2 ARQUITETURA in Brazil.

Sunny and cozy

Residência JA, L2 Arquitetura L2 Arquitetura Country style house
With an area of 145 m², this house sits on top of a hill. It was constructed with steel beams and layered with wood to give it that warm appeal. The house's lime yellow coating and its stone midsection also enhance its rustic charm. We particularly like how its wood, stone and color look like a burst of sunshine in this great outdoor location. 

Bricks, glass, and wood

Residência JA, L2 Arquitetura L2 Arquitetura Country style house
The house occupies a rectangular space. Its flooring extends outside as a wooden open porch that meets a growth of grass. The roof structure here is called a skillion and lean-to design that's interrupted by a brick-clad partition. The roof is also lined with terracotta-inspired tiles that achieve a Mediterranean appearance. You'll know that a house is taking a modern style when it's mixing traditional elements with more contemporary ones like incorporating glass panels as doors for its wooden and brick exterior.

Using natural materials

Residência JA, L2 Arquitetura L2 Arquitetura Terrace
To maximize the natural surrounding of this house, wooden panels were joined to create this wonderful viewing deck complete with railings that function as seats. It's also conveniently positioned that once you pass through the glass doors, you'd instantly access this breath-taking view. Isn't that just genius? Obviously one wouldn't need any furnishings since this area pretty much spoils you with an Instagram-ready background, enough seating, natural light, and fresh air.

Magical balcony

Residência JA, L2 Arquitetura L2 Arquitetura Terrace
Another interesting portion of this house is this outward projection from the deck. It's as if there was a better view of something in the distance that it could only be seen by extending the deck. Nevertheless, the balcony adds charm to the home.

Pool on the hill

Residência JA, L2 Arquitetura L2 Arquitetura Pool
A surprising addition to this house is the pool attached close to the viewing deck. Being situated on a hill allows swimmers to enjoy the verdant backdrop. It won't just be the kids who would be having fun on this pool, the adults would be too! The place is perfect for pool parties and family gatherings.

If you're property is on a spacious neighborhood, see this modern home with a fresh perspective.

