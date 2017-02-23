12 photos of a wooden dream home for the countryside

A simple wooden house has so much potential that it can be styled to enhance its appearance. One can go for a Scandinavian design by having a clean combination of cozy yet modern, or perhaps Asian style where oriental elements meet contemporary sophistication. The possibilities are endless since wood can go with most things. Polish architectural firm LK & Projekt Sp. Z OO came up with this resort-like home that's oozing with a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. It's also got this Swiss chalet charm to it that makes you come home to a fairy tale-inspired house. Take a short trip with us around it.
Before entering inside, let's get acquainted with a few details first. The house stands on a total area of 263.87 square meters. It includes a living area, a basement, and an attic other than of course the bedroom, dining and kitchen areas. Apparently, this facade doesn't look like it has got a basement inside it.
An interesting feature of the exterior are its gable roof structures. The main one which mostly covers the enter house is adequately raised to accommodate higher floors including the attic. Skylights enhance the look as well as let natural light pass through. The side roofing visible from this image amusingly looks like a hobbit's home but it actually leads to the lower part of the house.
This other side's roof sits beneath the main one, adding a nice layer for a cozy veranda where the family can lounge. Their shingles also complement the wooden and brick surfaces of the exterior.
Here's an actual execution of the model home that is a spitting image of a Swiss cottage with is cherry wood color. Its brick base, other than providing a traditional wainscoting, adds strength to the house. In fact, it also composed the basement that raised it higher by 2.78 meters.
Wooden planks were carefully joined to achieve a sturdy and compact set of panels to line this exterior and accentuate it through the window frames and intersecting balustrade details.Wood also composes the soffit of the eaves.
The shingled gable roof in black contrasts well with the lighter wooden surface. Its blue-lined window frames and matching door give a nice pop of color to the house without unnecessarily competing with the bucolic or countryside feel of the exterior. On the other hand, the side veranda subtly interrupts the symmetry of the main structure but it likewise doesn't ruin the same homey vibe.
The family can gather and entertain themselves in this living room that's warmed by the wooden walls and floor, soft yellow lights, and natural vista allowed by the glass windows. The great thing about having an all-wood interior is that you can play with modern and classic or even rustic furniture. Here, modern and neutral-toned furnishings were used to undertone the rustic yet clean interior.
To accentuate the living room and give it more natural lighting, the architects went for a bay window that projects outward from the walls of the exterior, sometimes called an alcove especially when it's a recess within the walls of the interior. This particular window design accommodates a padded seat where the family can ponder or perhaps read a good book. They also adorned it with throw pillows.
Using tall glass panels for the windows give you access to views such as this one that could inspire you to compose a prose or a poem. Perhaps
bay can even be translated into
bae since the spot might as well be considered a love seat.
The bedroom upstairs also includes a bay window and a small living area where one invite friends to hang out for hours. Adding neutral-toned bean bags on the floor also complement the laid-back feel of the space.
The dining area is just tucked behind the living room. It neatly gathers traditional elements and modern style together. The table used has a smooth top that's layered beneath. It is flanked by 60s-patterned seats with backrests and opposite them is a cushioned neutral bench. Like the rest of the rooms, this dining area is lighted mostly through the help of wide glass windows.
From dusk till the night, the house provokes your inner child to believe again in tales of magical heroes, heroines, and villains with its yellow lights gleaming against the wood and stone surfaces as well as the lush landscape. The glass windows also somehow tell a hushed story of movements and life happening inside this lovely abode.
See this 140 m² wooden house you can afford too!