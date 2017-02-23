12 photos of a wooden dream home for the countryside

A simple wooden house has so much potential that it can be styled to enhance its appearance. One can go for a Scandinavian design by having a clean combination of cozy yet modern, or perhaps Asian style where oriental elements meet contemporary sophistication. The possibilities are endless since wood can go with most things. Polish architectural firm LK & Projekt Sp. Z OO came up with this resort-like home that's oozing with a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. It's also got this Swiss chalet charm to it that makes you come home to a fairy tale-inspired house. Take a short trip with us around it.