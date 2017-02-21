A cozy home for a big Filipino family

What's a typical Filipino family? It's big and it's extended. It's full of love from every one, from parents to grandparents and even aunts and uncles and cousins. Big, big love. And it is exactly the reason why it feels cozy. It feels like home. As most Filipino families are not just big on love but big on members as well, we present to you a cosy home that's perfect for big and loving families.
The unconventional shapes and layout of the house makes it look modern and contemporary. From here we can already see how the house can cater to the needs of a big family with the availability of several areas for gathering and relaxation throughout the house. The front lawn also shows a huge potential for a garden.
As we enter the house, we see a promising interior design that is bound to impress us in every corner. Starting off with the geometric inspired handle of the staircase that complements the open ceiling of the abode. This particular ceiling gives a sense of space and openness in the entire area.
Going further inside, we see an open space concept where the living room, dining room, and kitchen are right next to each other. This is perfect for a big family since it easier and more convenient to interact with each other. Imagine grandma cooking her famous adobo while her children talk in the dining room and her grandchildren playing in the living room. What a perfect family weekend!
When the huge entrance in the living room opens up, we see how the space is extended to the terrace. It's a welcoming attribute like how Filipino families are known for. We love the hanging lamp, which provide an interesting focal point in the area.
This image captures how the home is a relaxing place we look forward to at the end of the day. Imagine walking toward this house after a long and stressful day. Aren't you looking forward to having dinner together with the family and sharing how your day went?
If you like this house, you should check out these 16 photos of the perfect house for big families.