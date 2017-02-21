Your browser is out-of-date.

A wooden two-storey home that will warm the heart

homify Country style house
It's ironic how something hard and strong like wood can warm the heart. So what is it about wood that makes everyone fall in love with it? Its color? Its smell? Its texture? Or perhaps it's the journey it has been through or the transformation it has undergone to be a work of art, design, and architecture? Let's see what the story of this wood that turned to a home.

A grand view

This landscape improves tenfolds with this beautiful two-storey home that sits comfortably in the middle. The presence of balcony around the house makes it easier to appreciate the nature surrounding it.

Facade

The house has a rustic design with touches of minimalism. The wood panels were carefully crafted and arranged to create an interesting texture on the wall. This may seem like your typical wooden house but there is a certain warmth and coziness that envelopes it.

Interior

As we enter the house, we see how the light colored wood in the interior provides contrast to the dark wood of the exterior. This gives a more relaxing and homey feel. It's also interesting to note how the ceiling has the same material as the walls. This surely makes the entire space look unified.

Sliding door

If you have a wonderful view outside, it would be a huge mistake not to take advantage of that. The living area is extended to the terrace once you open the sliding door. That's a good idea, don't you think?

Staircase

One important feature of the house is how it's almost entirely made of wood. Here, we see a simple wooden staircase that leads to the next floor of the house.

If you like this house, you should check out this fresh wooden home that highlights affordable natural materials.

6 things to know before buying a house in the Philippines
Did you love this wooden house?

