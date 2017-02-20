Your browser is out-of-date.

6 things to know before buying a house in the Philippines

葉山下山口の家, honda honda Country style house Wood Brown
Buying a house is a huge decision. It's a lifetime investment. And it's a complicated matter. There are a lot of things you have to consider before you find the one. In your quest in doing so, we have guidelines to make it easier for you. 

1. Location

Location, location, location. This is perhaps the most important factor that you have to consider. Your new house should be close to where you work or where your children go to school. It's bad enough that you have to spend hours in traffic. A longer drive or commute home can be very stressful. You should also check if the location is close to other conveniences like transportation lines, hospital, and commercial center.

2. Design

You will be living in this house. You will see it the moment you wake up and before you go to sleep at night. Your house should be something that reflects your style and personality. 

3. Developer

When you look for a house, you will first search for a reputable and trusted developer. Remember that you are investing your money in this. Make sure that they have a good track record in delivering on time and with the quality they promised. Your developer should also be easy to work with. 

4. Budget

Have a realistic budget when you are looking for a house. Don't blindly go into an investment without knowing your financial status and paying capabilities. Here are some ideas for homes that are very cheap.

5. Security

Security for you and your family should be a top concern when buying a house. Make sure that the neighbourhood is safe and there is no pressing danger to the area.

6. Other costs

Sometimes, there are additional costs associated with your purchase that you might not be aware of. This could be value added tax, transfer tax, registration fee, or documentary stamp tax. These payments may not integrated on the purchased price and you have to pay for them separately. 

A low budget home that is refreshingly spacious
What do you think about this article? We'd love to hear from you below!

