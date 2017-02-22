A charming home that you can build for cheap (with plan!)

If you think that homify only showcases houses that stand with intimidating opulence, think again. We believe that people have diverse interest, even in their choice of housing. And that is the reason why we also try yo cater to other who are looking for modest abodes. Beauty lies even in the simplest of things, after all. If that suits your personality, and perhaps your budget, then worry not, because we'll be exploring this quaint home with three bedrooms and one bathroom!
At 62 square meters, this property includes a concrete parking space and a small front garden where you can plant a few shrubs and other ornamental plants. The house's front view features its corrugated galvanized iron roof, textured exterior panels, and wooden columns.
This angle reveals the simple construction of the structure. Coupled with that are the basic materials also used like wood for the framework and exterior panels, the corrugated iron sheet on top, plus the cement bases that raise the house.
An equally distributed set of sliding windows line the walls on the side and back of the home. Their glass material also permit much light to come inside which consequently lessen one's energy costs. This view also reveals the gable style of the roof supported by wooden planks.
To protect the front porch which includes a sitting area doubling as railings, the roof extends further than its threshold. So indisputably, this house is simple and can even work as a vacation home in the province or the beach side.
Here's a better view of the porch area. We're eagerly imagining early morning conversations here with guests over coffee and pandesal. On a side note, the sliding glass doors and windows may just be your most expensive investment which would absolutely be worth it to achieve this simple sophistication.
The floor plan reveals that the interior is composed of three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a big room that's divided into the living and dining areas. The kitchen tucked along a corner joins the dining area too.
