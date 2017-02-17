A wooden house that exudes beach vibes

If you are beach person, then we've found the perfect house for you. Today, we will show you a house from a family of surfers. But even you do not surf, we're pretty sure you will still love this house because it will give you all the beach feels you can ever imagine.
What else could give you a beach home vibe if not a white and wooden house? It's light, airy, and relaxing. And we are just starting. Wait 'til you see more!
How about hanging out and relaxing in the porch after a day in the beach? The dark blue cushion seats looks cozy against the all white background. The coffee table and the hanging lamp add interesting touches to the space.
What an ingenious way to store paddle boards and surfboards! They can hang to dry outside and you don't make a mess inside the house.
As you enter the house, you would feel as if the beach is calling you. The tiles that look like waves of the ocean and the huge door that opens up give a warm and welcoming feeling.
The high ceiling makes you feel like the house is as open as the sea. Every corner gives you a beach vibe from the handle of the stairs that remind you of sailing to the hanging light that could have been pieces of wood gathered from the shore.
A closer look in the living room would lead us to a wall decorated with vintage items and unusual trinkets. It's like a collection of the things that a pirate found on his conquests! Like the rest of the house, a paddle board takes the center stage. Pretty interesting surfboard shelves, too!
As the waves flow openly, so does the other areas of the house. Just a few feet away is the dining room with table, chairs, and bench perfect for a beach vibe dining. The window right beside it adds a nice, cozy touch.
The kitchen brings together elements of wood, dark tiles, and steal countertop. The setup is no-fuss, easy, and relaxed--just like a surfer's attitude.
What else can you expect from this house but a happy, hipster bathroom. From the eclectic tiles to the smiling rug, a trip to the bathroom will surely be enjoyable!
What good is a beach house if there is no day bed where you can lounge around and be lazy? We love the teal wall of this space that makes it so relaxing and easy on the eye.
After a long day, you would want to have a good night sleep in a quiet and relaxing bedroom. And this is exactly what that is. Adding surprise and creative elements are the yellow windows and doors.
