This home makeover will make your jaw drop!

Our collection of Before and After stories took us to different kinds of disturbing to grotesque houses. We empathize with architects and designers who face such a daunting task, but we also admire their creativity and skill after accomplishing an almost impossible task. This time, we're conquering another feat that involves a shocking transformation of a house that's plagued by ruined and disorderly interiors. Let's learn and gain inspiration from this magical work of Mc2 Architecture in Italy.
This kitchen doesn't even look close to being a kitchen with its laundry room materials including the shameless clothes lines. It's absolutely understandable for anyone to recoil at the sight of all this: busted ceiling and walls, unkempt floor, neglected sink counter, and visible pipelines.
This other side doesn't even help solve the situation. It's as if the homeowners gave up and made no effort even to conceal all the clutter. Perhaps, there was an attempt like the poorly repaired window above.
More items stacked or left here and there haunt us.
Since the entire house, not just the kitchen, looks utterly revolting, this new floor plan created by the architects sought to renovate and ultimately salvage the house. The result would be nothing less than amazing.
Now this is a kitchen and not one masked as a laundry room. Its white color and minimalist design easily earns a nod of approval. Extra points go to those colored and quirky bar stools. Lining backsplash with a soft light aids in cooking and cleaning here. Meanwhile, this arched walk way also serves as a charming detail to an all-white interior.
The arch connects the kitchen with the living room. This latter area is stylishly decorated with artsy elements which never competed against the minimalist vibe. That plush black couch even appears to be just cushions gathered together to form a couch and it's also low-lying which conveys a laid-back atmosphere.
The dining area has a rustic charm and modern sense to it with these furnishings. Those glass windows and door also allow light to brighten up the space.
The bathroom features a neutral palette and is decorated by a modest set of tiles neatly sectioning the areas. The large gray tiles, for instance, mark the shower area that's also separated from the dry area with glass panels. This counter top on the other hand and its legs, channel an industrial appeal.
The house includes a refined deck where the family can dine al fresco or simply take breaths of fresh air. In spite of the contemporary dining set, the wall details and balustrade above take us back to colonial times.