A simple but nice little house you'll fall in love with

Capture the warm and bright disposition of the sun by painting your house yellow. It doesn't have to be all yellow though because that would just be an eyesore and there are plenty of ways to invite that happy vibe inside the home too! For instance, you can build more glass windows and doors. Learn more tricks by roaming around this lovely boxy and sunny home built by architect Gianluca Vetrugno.
Smile back as this infectious sunny home captivates you with its pastel yellow and white color. It's a modest exterior that nonetheless attracts passers-by with its dainty porch adorned by round shrubs that climb up a staircase and serve as a barrier between the said porch and the garage. Worth-mentioning is the garage that descends beside the house.
A white-coated portion of the facade's side proudly stands to showcase the chimney which, unless you live in Baguio or anywhere else that's year-round cold here in the Philippines, you won't really need. In any case, it's block-layered surface provide a nice texture to the exterior. Meanwhile, this equally dainty garden plus the patterned red path walk create a colorful contrast with the yellow edifice.
Metal shutters serve as doors to this area. Its brown color and busy yet neat panels remind us of a sunflowers. The shutters open to a paved open patio that's likewise surrounded by plants. This particular open area would be perfect for family gatherings and meditation or other stationary exercises.
Upon entering through the metal shutters, a homey combination of ceramic tiles and white paint welcome you. It might not even come as much of surprise since the bright exterior exudes the same vibe. A notable feature here is the exotic Mediterranean theme of the curvy white railing and its decorative details.
This is the living and dining area which is positioned beside the staircase that leads below. A stone-clad wall here evokes a rustic charm. Assuming that one would have a fireplace, the one here that recedes back as a cubic depression lined with bricks inside melds nicely with its stone surrounding.
An alternate view of the fireplace shows the a bench adjoining it. Without the fireplace, this bench would still be useful. In the place of the former, built-in shelves could be beneficial. On the other hand, the floor in this area visibly extends outside.
Abundant light floods the interiors because of the wide sliding doors that circumscribe the living and dining areas. Other than these, a wide skylight vertically parallel to the stairway helps bring in more light. All this natural light in turn lessens energy costs as well as continue the bright vibe from the exterior.
The central point which is the stairway provides a perfect conversation starter in this ideal social space. Its columns and uneven railing would easily fascinate people. The kitchen beside it is also positioned well. We're admiring how the kitchen is elevated and confined in this manner. The steps can even add a dramatic effect for when homeowners prepare a delectable dish.
Here's a closer view of the kitchen. Again, we're liking its execution because separating spaces through walls often cut conversations. This one, does the opposite.
An even closer inspection of the kitchen features its polished wooden composition, adequate storage compartments, and neatly tiled backsplash and low cabinet gaps. The gray tiles are a nice, neutral complement to the wooden details.
