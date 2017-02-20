Your browser is out-of-date.

16 photos of the perfect house for big family

Asian architecture and interior design apply the concepts of balance and minimalism quite well. These days, building a house can be made more interesting by finding inspiration from these very same concepts. Let's take a look at this seemingly ordinary house that innovates traditional design methods but still brings family members home to the ideas of comfort and beauty.

Simple and on the sideway

Bathed in a simple cream and green combo with touches of stone and wood, this facade dazzles in modesty. Its side veranda that extends from the center part of the house reveals an appreciation of the outdoors by the homeowners. Equally interesting are the adherence of the main door on the stone wall that faces the side and the absence of windows on the front. 

The front is also paved with stone patches that part what could be an elaborate lawn or oriental-themed garden. This stone path likewise functions as a parking space.

Inspired by Asian structures that incorporate verandas, this home features a wooden deck that's accessible through line of glass doors from the inside and just a few steps from the main pavement. It's a convenient area during rainy season or even hot summer months. This closer view of the spot also shows the wooden framework that adorns the ceiling of the small porch near the main door plus the lovely texture given off by the stone surface.

Roof design

This angle, on the other hand, gives us a better look at the roof's structure. Borrowing the gable roof design, this one modifies by parting and leveling one side differently from the other and within one side, doing the same.

Interior lightness and balance

The interior is decorated with the clean combination of wood and white. Here, that combo is strategically distributed which contribute to the balanced appreance of the space. Generally, this recalls a Scandinavian interior design. The lights, both natural and artificial, add to the visual delight.

Living and study room

Serving as an adornment and book or item organizer, this floor-to-ceiling shelf interrupted here and there by the sliding doors proves the designers commitment to saving and maximizing space. Meanwhile, the raised area here is a brilliant way to divide areas inside the home.

Bright kitchen

Beside the living or study area is the kitchen which sets itself apart by a low wall. The kitchen counter enjoys the abundant light coming from the doors, aiding food preparation. Its counter top and drawer or cabinet doors coincide with the light wood and white theme. The area also uses a seamless white tiled backsplash.

Here's an overview of the kitchen area.

An old-fashioned corrider

The side veranda reminds us of traditional Asian houses or structures. Nonetheless, there is an incredible craftsmanship involved in that ceiling. 

Relaxation spot

Optimize leisure with your family in this relaxation cranny that's ventilated and enlivened by the windows.

Bike shelter

Parking bikes is made convenient by this detached shed that's beautifully lined with wood. 

Wooden details

These doors feature intricate wood work.

The ceiling is also enhanced by wood just like the wooden tapestry serving as backdrop of the fireplace. 

The shelves of the wall extend to these lower ones that can hold treasured items and ornaments, if not books and magazines.

The wooden staircase nicely contrasts the white walls and surface balustrade.

This area is brilliantly lighted by the skylights. Here, wooden furnishings blend with the floor. 

A 140 m² wooden house you can afford

