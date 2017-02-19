A 140 m² wooden house you can afford

If you are a young couple looking for a house to move in immediately, then this Casa Talagante project is ideal.

Once again, AtelierStudio teaches us that with dedication, talent, and passion you can get impressive results. This is how this project is born where materials such as the SIP Panel, wood, and fiber cement were used.

The re-interpretation of a typical Chilean colonial house is reflected in this modern, warm, familiar, and ideal home where you can begin to be independent. For quotes contact the AtelierStudio.