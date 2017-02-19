A 140 m² wooden house you can afford

If you are a young couple looking for a house to move in immediately, then this Casa Talagante project is ideal.
Once again, AtelierStudio teaches us that with dedication, talent, and passion you can get impressive results. This is how this project is born where materials such as the SIP Panel, wood, and fiber cement were used.
The re-interpretation of a typical Chilean colonial house is reflected in this modern, warm, familiar, and ideal home where you can begin to be independent. For quotes contact the AtelierStudio.
This 140 m² project has a very strong sense of unity, in which future modifications can be made for the family's benefit. The structure has three sectors in which you can locate the kitchen, dining room, living room, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a huge patio.
According to its creator, it is rather four façades with enormous pediments and pillars randomly arranged.
Once inside, we can observe a prodigious space that will allow us to decorate as we like. It is interesting that the whole house has been worked in wood, while maintaining its warm colors.
The central area is the most public of the dwelling, while in the northern sector, you will find the spaces for the rooms.
It is important to know each space of the house, in order to better locate ourselves when we need to go to the exit in the event of a natural emergency.
In that sense, the architects thought of an optimal solution: to arm the accesses with a great cover that connects with the already generated corridor.
Among the products used in this project is the SIP panel, which means that the house has a thermal structure made up of wood panels and a high quality polystyrene core.
Simply put, the material is rigid and light, at the same time, allows isolation. It is used with more traditional projects, particularly in the United States and Canada, as an alternative to other systems.
Here are 9 things you might not know about SIP panels and its advantages for the development of a project:
- 70% energy saving
- Decreases construction time by 30%
- It guarantees the duration and thermal isolation for the family's well-being, since it is comfortable all year long
- It allows you to spend less on labor
- You save 60% on construction materials
- Versatile and easy to install
- No installation required with special materials
- It is clean, ecological, and economic
- It is made with 100% qualified raw material and works for large or small projects
Something very relevant inside the house is that at any point where you look, you will find nature.
The most important thing is that its designers thought this facet very well, where the house sits like a sculpture where all the views inside or outside it are important. See other projects here where the windows have an important role in the house.
This is the fruit of a well-structured project, which as we mentioned before, was done with enough dedication, thinking about those future families who want to become independent outside the city.
The place is perfect for a high quality of life. It is located in the center-west sector of the Metropolitan Region, which has a population of 65,000. If you want to know more wood projects, read: 7 homes which we all dream this summer.