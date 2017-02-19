The Philippines is a typhoon-prone country. We have seen how more than a couple of typhoons destroy houses year after year. Today, Homify will give you tips and ideas on how to make your home typhoon-proof. After all, the Filipino homes should be as strong and resilient like the Filipino spirit.
Before constructing or even planning your home, it is important that you have researched the location. Coastal areas have higher risk of storm surges. Likewise, assess the location if it is prone to landslide and flooding.
Perhaps the most vulnerable area of the house during typhoon is the roof. Once the roof is damaged or ripped off, the interior of the entire house is exposed to wind, rain, and other matter. To provide additional security for your roof, install roof tie downs and anchors. To know more about roof, check out this 6 roof ideas for your home.
Some may not be aware that a huge percent of residential typhoon damage starts with the wind entering garage doors. Avoid lightweight materials as they are vulnerable to strong winds.
Now for the main door, replace weak hardware with strong ones. Make sure that you have excellent carpentry work with the hinges, screws, and bracing system of poles. Do the same for the doors in the porch or terrace.
Consider installing impact resistant windows that can withstand flying debris if you live in a typhoon-prone area. It may cost more but this sure can protect your home. For a less critical scenario, you can invest on storm shutters.