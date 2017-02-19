A home that exudes rustic minimalism

Imagine a house with understated elegance and modest features in the middle of the countryside. The simplicity of the house stands out with nature as its background. Let's take a look.
As we come closer, we get more intrigued with the actual layout of the house. Notice how every area looks like a separate entity. The house has a minimalist design but there surely is something complicated (but subtle!) happening there.
From afar, this house already stands out with a variety of geometric shapes creatively put together. Both sides of the house have slanted roof in different height. The roof of the parking garage also adds another sector of slants.
Adding the rustic touch in this minimalist abode is the pathway to the door of the house. Aged and treated wood were piled one after the other in the front lawn to give that nature dwelling vibe.
Upon entering the house, we get a glimpse of the dining room. Like the aesthetics of the rest of the house, the dining set features simple lines and warm colors. We also love the huge window, which allows you to see the beauty of nature while dining.
We can see how every thing inside the house is arranged and decorated with simplicity and minimalism in mind. The slanted roof made the high ceiling possible, making the room look more spacious and bigger. The huge windows also allows natural light to flood the room.
Adding both warmth in temperature and mood, the fireplace is located in the center of the space to provide a cozy focal point.
The kitchen may be small but it has every thing you need top prepare hearty home cooked meals. It will be also easy to move around because of its U-shaped layout wherein every thing is just within your reach.
As the sun goes down, we get to appreciate the figure of the house against the sky. We love how the light from inside makes the house glow, thanks to the huge mirrors.
If you enjoy reading this, you should check out this chic countryside home with a touch of modernity.