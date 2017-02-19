Your browser is out-of-date.

A home that exudes rustic minimalism

ダイチノイエ, toki Architect design office toki Architect design office Modern home Wood White
Loading admin actions …

Imagine a house with understated elegance and modest features in the middle of the countryside. The simplicity of the house stands out with nature as its background. Let's take a look. 

Facade

ダイチノイエ, toki Architect design office toki Architect design office Modern home Wood White
As we come closer, we get more intrigued with the actual layout of the house. Notice how every area looks like a separate entity. The house has a minimalist design but there surely is something complicated (but subtle!) happening there.

The grand view

ダイチノイエ, toki Architect design office toki Architect design office Modern home Wood White
From afar, this house already stands out with a variety of geometric shapes creatively put together. Both sides of the house have slanted roof in different height. The roof of the parking garage also adds another sector of slants. 

Getting inside

ダイチノイエ, toki Architect design office toki Architect design office Modern home Wood White
Adding the rustic touch in this minimalist abode is the pathway to the door of the house. Aged and treated wood were piled one after the other in the front lawn to give that nature dwelling vibe.

A peak inside

ダイチノイエ, toki Architect design office toki Architect design office Modern dining room Wood Wood effect
Upon entering the house, we get a glimpse of the dining room. Like the aesthetics of the rest of the house, the dining set features simple lines and warm colors. We also love the huge window, which allows you to see the beauty of nature while dining. 

Open space

ダイチノイエ, toki Architect design office toki Architect design office Living room Wood Wood effect
We can see how every thing inside the house is arranged and decorated with simplicity and minimalism in mind. The slanted roof made the high ceiling possible, making the room look more spacious and bigger. The huge windows also allows natural light to flood the room.

The fireplace

ダイチノイエ, toki Architect design office toki Architect design office Living room Wood Wood effect
Adding both warmth in temperature and mood, the fireplace is located in the center of the space to provide a cozy focal point. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Kitchen

ダイチノイエ, toki Architect design office toki Architect design office Kitchen Wood Wood effect
The kitchen may be small but it has every thing you need top prepare hearty home cooked meals. It will be also easy to move around because of its U-shaped layout wherein every thing is just within your reach.

Sunset view

ダイチノイエ, toki Architect design office toki Architect design office Modern home Wood White
As the sun goes down, we get to appreciate the figure of the house against the sky. We love how the light from inside makes the house glow, thanks to the huge mirrors.

If you enjoy reading this, you should check out this chic countryside home with a touch of modernity.

What is your favorite part of the house? We'd love to hear from you below!




