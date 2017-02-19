6 photos from a beautiful home in the province

Beauty can be found in a seemingly monochromatic structure. Being in the province where greens and the outdoors are accessible can in fact be your colored canvas. Your house could then be its complementary and neutral subject. The key to keeping things interesting and letting your house stand out with simplicity is by working with details. Green Arts Construction Co., Ltd., a renovation and refurbishment company in Taiwan takes details seriously as you will see later. Take out your notepads as well for this tour will showcase simply exquisite bathrooms. Go on and read further!
A sandy brown house exterior can appear washed out, but when shades of brown are maximized, the result can be just like this oriental and classic facade. The second level here fashions the lightest tone and a darker brown traces the outlines of doors, windows, and railings. Other than color, texture and shapes can also make a huge difference. Check out the grainy surface of the balcony.
An angular view of the two-storey building allows us to appreciate the interesting curves of the tiled roof and its matching oriental details found in the protruding balcony's railing and the main entrance's top grill. In fact, this structure might remind you of some buildings in chinatowns across the Philippines or perhaps your Chinese friend's house. In any case, the rest of the windows here allow more light and air to come inside.
Here, we begin the bathroom hop. Burrow within a feathery backdrop and take that refreshing shower in this light yet earth-toned bathroom. It's perked slighted by the patterns but nevertheless exude a classy neutral atmosphere which might just translate to a good bath.
If you prefer the white and feminine interior then the house also has this clean white and floral decorated bathroom. The textured counter top and wooden elements complement the flowers. Meanwhile, using glass panels for the shower cubicle is one brilliant way to seamlessly and neatly divide your bathroom space. Surely, cleansing yourself would be like blooming with the flowers here.
This is a smaller bathroom which follows the floral and white theme. A closer inspection of the tiles would reveal the difference in their composition plus impeccably pure effect of those light floral tiles.
The last bathroom strips down to the minimalist white style. Again, however, texture is not taken for granted. Bathroom designers know the work involved in mixing and matching details as subtle as texture. And look how interesting and not at all visually irritating this area appears!
