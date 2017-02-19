A tiny home with a gigantic surprise!

Industrialist design can mean different things for different people. Some think of it as a horrible
backwood style, while others hold that it is polished and classy. The truth is that such a design would only look good when the elements are balanced and subtly follow a color palette. If it seems like such a challenge, a good advice from interior designers and decorators should do the trick.
Take the industrialist style to another level by combining the simple with the unexpected. Who knows, your heart might have been looking for this type all along. Besides, when it's well-executed, your home can be astoundingly chic. Find inspiration in this tiny home by reading further.
For the average eye, this facade would be plain. But for the ones who believe that one need not resort to an ostentatious exterior in order to proudly claim home ownership, this front has just the right elements to set off an unassuming and stylish house. In fact, the darker outline here interestingly recounts the letter although played by gaps or concrete interruptions as in the completion of this raised porch. It's unusual but also a great way to trace a house. The modern wooden details here also effect a cool, laid-back vibe.
The back porch has the makings of a truly relaxing area laiden with a mixture of gravel and wood. The narrow windows in vertical and horizontal styles allow concentrated light to go inside the home. This arrangement however nicely revamps the traditional windows and all their spaces and shapes. Outdoor furnishings and ornamental plants would also be suitable here.
This large space would be accommodating the living and dining areas. The herringbone parquet floor pattern coupled with the white, wood, and steel combo are crusaders of industrial design. We're particularly lusting over that floor-to-ceiling book shelf and how the lights will be shifting your guests focus to the bibliophile that you are or how you utilized the wall to tidy your books. And look! It has a sliding ladder! To further emphasize the high ceiling, the architects also went dramatic with visible wooden beams plus a mezzanine that perfectly overlooks whatever is being cooked down below in the kitchen.
Here's a closer view of the awesome book shelf plus the bright hall beyond. The slope of the roof here indicates how well-positioned the lights are for the eyes to truly appreciate the shelf and its future contents. Light designers might also use artificial light to showcase natural light as seen in the spotlights hitting against doors and windows.
The kitchen doesn't even have much going on except for brick wall wooden shelf over it which also receive ample lighting. And even if the other appliances would be moved in here, one seems to feel a certain assurance that the new ones won't ruin the spaciousness here so long as they also cope with the neutral color palette, regardless of the patterns! Don't those bricks and floor pattern just work?
Elements such as a large window and floating sink for a bathroom allow it to appear wider. This bathroom has those aside from it's shabby industrial chic effect given by the scuffed grey tiles. The color white, nonetheless, tames everything so well that it can be dubbed as sophisticated.
The house literally allows more room for creativity like this child's bedroom that noticeably breaks away from the general industrialist vibe. It's in a yummy pastel color. Teach your child about aiming high by having a map ceiling where he can trace his future travels and likewise learn about geography! The light fixture also features a hanging toy that we imagine can be a doll riding a parachute and floating across nations.
