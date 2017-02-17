7 ways to expand your home on a small budget

When you have your home for a long time, naturally, you may get tired of its style and decoration. You may want to change it by painting the wall in another color or buying new furniture. It's not so difficult if you want to have a new style for your home. But when you want to add something like an additional area, then you have to spend some time to plan it. You can expand your home within your budget and you can even do it on weekends. The goal is not to spend a lot of money and time.

If you do not know how to proceed, we have came up with seven ideas on a small budget to expand an area in your home.