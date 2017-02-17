A fresh wooden home highlights affordable natural materials

A favorite material for rural dwelling, wood is both beautiful and functional. In today's idea book, we are going to show you a fresh take on wood. This house has the cozy Scandinavian feel but the traditional Asian Zen is still evident. Let's take a closer look.
From the outside, we can already see the prevailing material used in the entire properly. The wood comes in different tone, color, and texture, which makes the overall look interesting. On the ground floor, we can see a lighter and smooth version, while the one above is darker and more texturized. We love the wood element that highlights the terrace. It's just one of the affordable natural materials you will see in the house.
Once you enter the house, you find yourself in an open space concept where the living room, dining room, and kitchen flows continuously one after the other. Let's examine the areas closer in the next photos.
Have you noticed the stairs on the corner? That one leads to the mezzanine where it can serve as a multi-purpose room or a storage area. What an excellent use of space!
The living room features your typical clean and simple Asian design. The high ceiling and the corner lights, however, gives it at modern feel.
This part of the house exudes the no-fuss character of Nordic design with the white walls and ceiling, as well as wood elements on the furniture and the floor. We love the dining set, which can seat four or more people.
The kitchen is quite utilitarian with the steel countertop. It's low maintenance and easy to clean.
Like the rest of the house, the bathroom features a simple and minimalist design. We love how every thing is while--from the wall, ceiling, furnishing--making the area look bigger than it is.
