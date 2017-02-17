Your browser is out-of-date.

A fresh wooden home highlights affordable natural materials

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
旧軽井沢の家, 光風舎1級建築士事務所 光風舎1級建築士事務所 Living room
A favorite material for rural dwelling, wood is both beautiful and functional. In today's idea book, we are going to show you a fresh take on wood. This house has the cozy Scandinavian feel but the traditional Asian Zen is still evident. Let's take a closer look.

Facade

旧軽井沢の家, 光風舎1級建築士事務所 光風舎1級建築士事務所 Scandinavian style houses
From the outside, we can already see the prevailing material used in the entire properly. The wood comes in different tone, color, and texture, which makes the overall look interesting. On the ground floor, we can see a lighter and smooth version, while the one above is darker and more texturized. We love the wood element that highlights the terrace. It's just one of the affordable natural materials you will see in the house. 

Open space

旧軽井沢の家, 光風舎1級建築士事務所 光風舎1級建築士事務所 Living room
Once you enter the house, you find yourself in an open space concept where the living room, dining room, and kitchen flows continuously one after the other. Let's examine the areas closer in the next photos.

Mezzanine

旧軽井沢の家, 光風舎1級建築士事務所 光風舎1級建築士事務所 Living room
Have you noticed the stairs on the corner? That one leads to the mezzanine where it can serve as a multi-purpose room or a storage area. What an excellent use of space!

Living room

旧軽井沢の家, 光風舎1級建築士事務所 光風舎1級建築士事務所 Living room
The living room features your typical clean and simple Asian design. The high ceiling and the corner lights, however, gives it at modern feel.

Dining room

旧軽井沢の家, 光風舎1級建築士事務所 光風舎1級建築士事務所 Scandinavian style dining room
This part of the house exudes the no-fuss character of Nordic design with the white walls and ceiling, as well as wood elements on the furniture and the floor. We love the dining set, which can seat four or more people. 

Kitchen

旧軽井沢の家, 光風舎1級建築士事務所 光風舎1級建築士事務所 Kitchen
The kitchen is quite utilitarian with the steel countertop. It's low maintenance and easy to clean.

Bathroom

旧軽井沢の家, 光風舎1級建築士事務所 光風舎1級建築士事務所 Scandinavian style dressing room
Like the rest of the house, the bathroom features a simple and minimalist design. We love how every thing is while--from the wall, ceiling, furnishing--making the area look bigger than it is. 

If you would like to check out another wooden house, there's a charming wooden home fit for the countryside that you should see.

