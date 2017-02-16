Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The cubic wooden home of your dreams

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
Casa cubica madera, Taller de Ensamble SAS Taller de Ensamble SAS Modern home Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

The beauty of wood is that you can mold it to almost any geometric shape you want. Today, we thought of showing you a masterpiece by exceptional carpenters who created the cubic wooden home of your dreams. It is a good mix of rustic and modern where you can feel and see the coziness and style of this abode. Let's take a closer look.

An ode to cubism

Casa cubica madera, Taller de Ensamble SAS Taller de Ensamble SAS Modern home Wood Wood effect
Taller de Ensamble SAS

Taller de Ensamble SAS
Taller de Ensamble SAS
Taller de Ensamble SAS

Looking at the house, you would notice different shapes of squares and rectangles, from the door to the windows, and even in the arrangement of wood panels. It's as if they all converged together to form the perfect cubic house. The warm honey tone of the wood adds a cozy feeling that makes it perfect for the family.

Flight of stairs

Casa cubica madera, Taller de Ensamble SAS Taller de Ensamble SAS Modern home Wood Wood effect
Taller de Ensamble SAS

Taller de Ensamble SAS
Taller de Ensamble SAS
Taller de Ensamble SAS

The staircase creates an interesting focal point at the exterior of the house. The slant lines are great contrast next to the horizontal wooden panels. From this angle, we can also see how the house appears like blocks of cube piled next to each other. 

One with nature

Casa cubica madera, Taller de Ensamble SAS Taller de Ensamble SAS Modern home Wood Wood effect
Taller de Ensamble SAS

Taller de Ensamble SAS
Taller de Ensamble SAS
Taller de Ensamble SAS

An important feature of the house is how it blends perfectly with its surrounding. It sits in the middle of nature where it is suppose to belong. 

Kitchen

Casa cubica madera, Taller de Ensamble SAS Taller de Ensamble SAS Kitchen Wood Wood effect
Taller de Ensamble SAS

Taller de Ensamble SAS
Taller de Ensamble SAS
Taller de Ensamble SAS

Who would not feel inspired to cook a meal in a kitchen as beautiful as this? The red tiles that served as backsplash add life and excitement to this homey abode.

Living room

Casa cubica madera, Taller de Ensamble SAS Taller de Ensamble SAS Living room Wood Wood effect
Taller de Ensamble SAS

Taller de Ensamble SAS
Taller de Ensamble SAS
Taller de Ensamble SAS

The living room features clean lines and simple design. It's exactly what this kind of house need. The fireplace is an excellent focal point in the room. It surely makes family gathering a lot more cozy.

Windows

Casa cubica madera, Taller de Ensamble SAS Taller de Ensamble SAS Modern dining room Wood Wood effect
Taller de Ensamble SAS

Taller de Ensamble SAS
Taller de Ensamble SAS
Taller de Ensamble SAS

The huge windows surrounding the house allows natural light to flood the interior. Notice how the shadows create geometric shapes, adding to the cubism concept of the entire property. 

Study room

Casa cubica madera, Taller de Ensamble SAS Taller de Ensamble SAS Study/office Wood effect
Taller de Ensamble SAS

Taller de Ensamble SAS
Taller de Ensamble SAS
Taller de Ensamble SAS

A house in the middle of nature is a perfect place to find your creativity. The stillness of nature will surely allow you to focus all your attention to work or study. 

If you would like to see other houses similar to this, check out the 10 best wooden houses for nature loving dwellers.

They remodeled their patio and it was beautiful!
What is your favorite part of the house? We'd love to hear from your below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks