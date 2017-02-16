The beauty of wood is that you can mold it to almost any geometric shape you want. Today, we thought of showing you a masterpiece by exceptional carpenters who created the cubic wooden home of your dreams. It is a good mix of rustic and modern where you can feel and see the coziness and style of this abode. Let's take a closer look.
Looking at the house, you would notice different shapes of squares and rectangles, from the door to the windows, and even in the arrangement of wood panels. It's as if they all converged together to form the perfect cubic house. The warm honey tone of the wood adds a cozy feeling that makes it perfect for the family.
The staircase creates an interesting focal point at the exterior of the house. The slant lines are great contrast next to the horizontal wooden panels. From this angle, we can also see how the house appears like blocks of cube piled next to each other.
An important feature of the house is how it blends perfectly with its surrounding. It sits in the middle of nature where it is suppose to belong.
Who would not feel inspired to cook a meal in a kitchen as beautiful as this? The red tiles that served as backsplash add life and excitement to this homey abode.
The living room features clean lines and simple design. It's exactly what this kind of house need. The fireplace is an excellent focal point in the room. It surely makes family gathering a lot more cozy.
The huge windows surrounding the house allows natural light to flood the interior. Notice how the shadows create geometric shapes, adding to the cubism concept of the entire property.
A house in the middle of nature is a perfect place to find your creativity. The stillness of nature will surely allow you to focus all your attention to work or study.
If you would like to see other houses similar to this, check out the 10 best wooden houses for nature loving dwellers.