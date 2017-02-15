A chic countryside home with a touch of modernity

If there's one thing we love here at Homify, it is to find projects, bring out their uniqueness, capture their essence, and appreciate the talents behind it. In short, we like to recognize the value and personality of each project to arouse interest of our readers. Not surprisingly, the project which we present is very interesting. If you do not believe it, stay with us and find out!
We are in a rural area but there's a discovery of an old building completely restored thanks to the intervention of the architects of UAU unique architecture . From the outside, it looks like a house like many others, organized, large, open to a wide view, and overall okay. But this is where you are mistaken.
Here we are inside the building, specifically in the kitchen. In accordance with tradition, the environment is large and bright. The kitchen, custom made by artisans of iron and wood, includes numerous shelves. And that includes a large rectangular wooden table as well as on a beautiful blue cupboard. The style is rather rustic, but overall, the atmosphere is incredibly contemporary.
Another round, another room! We are in the study, a large, airy room that opens directly to the outside. The style is elegant and refined, and you can see that there are a few, selected furnishings. It has mainly dark colors, perfect to counter the general peaceful atmosphere.
Around the central pillar, there is something that dominates the space--a modern staircase. Simple, but at the same time unique. It is a masonry structure with treads in Luserna stone. Note the absence of the handrail and balustrade. However, it is offset by the considerable width of the steps.
As always, however, the distinction is in the details. And that is why we invite you to take a closer look to the floor. No, it is not the parquet nor the rough finishing of the walls, but the alternative to baseboards. It is in fact a white rope that runs along the perimeter of each element. Brilliant, isn't it? And finally, the thimbles that act as the terminals.
Now, here's another interesting part of the house. The glass walkway that visually connects the upper with the lower floor, and allows the passage of light from one environment to another in a simple but stylish way!
We are in what previously was none other than the property's barn. Unbelievable, right? Now the space has been designed with a wooden rustic closets, beautiful and majestic in their simplicity. The detail of the ceiling with exposed beams, finally, gives uniqueness to the whole space. But what hides behind the septum?
We would have never ever imagined that behind the thin wall of the two large closets hides the bedroom! In a small space, there is in fact just about everything… and even more! But give it some time and we'll find out more! One rather romantic style, characterized by few elements, each from different backgrounds.
And here is the real value added to the room… the view! A real shot of wit from the experts, the windows opened the view and gave up most of the walls. This simple barn has now turned into a corner of your dreams, where anyone would want to stop and relax while your mind is lost in the horizon.
The bathroom allows us to make a leap in the distant past. It is difficult not to get lost in the elegance of the details. Despite the strong sense of the past, however, we must admit that the result is very fashionable!
Finally, here's a picture of the building in all its glory! It stands out with the large windows and the light that comes out. A cutting-edge choice that puts in close communication, the intimate and private life that thrives inside the house, with the natural flow of time, and the seasons that inevitably marks the landscape outside.
If you still want to be amazed, read about a house that was also once a barn here.