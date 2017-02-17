10 simple ideas for a relaxing sitting area

Sitting is like breathing in fresh air after a long, tiring day. And, since it is one of the things that give us relief, it's only proper that we turn our sitting areas at home into special spots where the mind and body can freely unwind. We're focusing more on those located on our backyard, porch, lawn, or garden which also mean considering the sun, rain, space, plants, furnishings, and other adornments. If this all seems quite a lot to take in, relax, and take a look at these 10 ideas we've gathered just for you.
Bring that Verona vibe to life by constructing a pergola with the dramatic canopy of greenery trailing the walls. This one's got more character to it because, apart from the lush shade, rustic bricks and stone grounds adds pep to the setup. Check out the moss growth between the stones.
Innovate the green roof by turning your lawn into this mini resort corner. Neatly landscaped, this fancy relaxation area comes with hanging seats and table. And when one is aiming to get some Vitamin D, the lounge chair makes it possible to sun bathe.
Wood has a naturally classic texture and appearance which are perfect for a lovely gazeebo with matching wooden seats on it. Rain-proof it by installing a glass roof that doesn't compete with the lattice work. The flooring here also matches that of the back porch's. You may even adorn the roof and wall by placing cascading plants.
Play with geometry and modern design by using black-coated steel melded into interesting lines like this. Notice that the matching benches and table extend beyond the framework's cover, which is basically one way of appreciating open air. They finished it off with round lanterns for some soft lighting at night.
Enhance your veranda by building joining wooden beams and topping them with a glass roof to give you enough sun light and outdoor time even during light rainfall. Gather wicker furnishings and make them more cozy by pairing them with soft cushions. Lastly, keep your surroundings extra relaxing by adding a neat arrangement of plants.
For a tropical getaway, setup an unassumingly organized paradise in your backyard. Allot an area for a canopied gazebo with sleek black wicker furnishings and fit stone steps to it from your back door. Surround those steps and perhaps even the gazebo with white gravel then grow a few tropical shrubs or plants in dead spots. You might soon be surprised that you've just got a prenup video-ready backyard!
Inspired by the countryside, this wooden and stone combo suits a laid-back individual with a penchant for having backyard weekend barbecues with family and friends. The shed features wooden columns adorned by a classy awning and outdoor hanging lamp. The stone-supported wooden seats add to the bucolic feel, while the stones also double as plant boxes and don't necessarily look the same. Lastly, the L-design also nicely contrasts the symmetric shed.
Give your back porch some contemporary flair by incorporating curves to your roof which includes the corrugated polycarbonate sheet for a good amount of light to pass through and its supporting wooden beams. The simple appearance here highlights the wood work and the wonderful view around the area.
Complement a great pool by choosing a shaded daybed to sit on its side. This one is blessed with a bunch of cozy pillows in relaxing purple and green colors. Hang a couple of soft light fixtures and you'll surely look forward to those night-time dips.
The solarium or sun room can be a spa-like feature to your home. This time, it can even house your bath tub! Yes, it sounds crazy but it might just be what you need after a stressful day. Add this dense plantation parted neatly by a steady stream of water that doubles as a pond and you'll be thanking yourself for making such a healthy decision.
