6 tricks for making your mattress and pillows last

Pillows are one of those creature comforts we just don’t think about all that much and tend to keep for years and years, only throwing them away when they turn into a sad, lumpy sack. Sometimes, we even pass on our old pillows to other people in the family, brown stains and all. Turns out, keeping old, worn-out pillows can be bad for your health.

Pillows can harbor thousands of dust mites (and their excrement), dead skin cells and bacteria. Think about it. You’re breathing, sneezing, drooling or sweating directly on it for six to eight hours a night, so if you have allergies, dust mites or fungi living in your pillows may exacerbate your symptoms.

Not to fear, for here are 6 tricks for making your mattress and pillow last: