A chic wooden home you'll fall in love with

離れ座敷と土間のある暮らし , エヌ スケッチ エヌ スケッチ Living room
If you have an extra space in the house but you have no idea what to do, take a look at this idea book. This is a house extension, which brings in modern design and contemporary furnishing. It's the introduction of the modern era that blends traditional architecture. 

This part of the house is like an extension of Japanese art. And as with the extension of the house, the architect choose a traditional Japanese architecture for both the exterior and interior.

Outside of the extension

You can see the original house behind but the extension house in front doesn't look out of place. The roof of the extension is similar to the color of the original house, which makes them blend well together. The exterior may appear modern but it definitely exudes traditional Japanese characteristics.

A different angle

From this angle, we can see how the extension house blends with the original house but still has its own character. There's a perfect connection with their integration. Both use wood, which is integral in traditional Japanese design. The sliding door and the extension has a warm and soft tone, which gives an overall homey and cozy aura for the house. 

The walkway

At the rear of the house is this wooden sliding door that welcomes you to the path leading to the extension house. From here, we can already have an idea what the interior will look like. 

Japanese tatami mat room

In the spacious interior of the house is your typical Japanese style room: the floor covered in tatami mats with sliding glass panels on white paper. Notice the unique wooden structure and the composition of the sling glass doors.

Living and dining area

Coming to the living room, we see a wooden table in the middle decorated with tatami mats acting like carpets covering the floor. In addition to that, the residents can also enjoy the comfort of the living room with the view outside courtesy of the huge glass sliding door. This likewise allows ample natural light inside the house. Not too far away is the dining room. We love the open space concept that makes this room look bigger and more inviting. The cozy wooden dining table and chairs with the long hanging lanterns give it a modern look.

Kitchen

We love how intimate the kitchen feels with the mood lights and the long and narrow windows. This surely makes every cooking a delightful experience!

What is your favorite part of the house? We'd love to hear from you below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

