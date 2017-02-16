6 photos of a small and minimalist home

Smaller families often look for an adequately-sized home that's both stylish and comfortable. Style can be anything from vintage to futuristic or Scandinavian to tropical. Comfort, on the other hand, can mean a whole lot of descriptions which heavily depend on the family members.
For this adequately-sized home, we're referring to a total area of 63 square meters with a house that carries a modern yet endearing appearance which we feel is comfortable at first sight. Located in Chiang Rai, the northernmost province of Thailand, designers and interior decorators of CR-Constantine are proving that consistency and details can do wonders for small family home.
Coated in soft purple and gray, this small house easily invites you for a visual feast. It's simple indeed but the flat roof and boxy details reveal that there is more depth to it than it meets the eye. Color your own concrete house with this combo and it'll spell a huge difference. Notice the two shades of purples in the walls and how they're tamed by the white lines. We're also loving the fact that in spite of its size, it accommadates a parking space which can also be a roofed porch.
The orange tiled steps are a mismatched yet quaint surprise. Still, their neutral color and print exude a homey vibe. Plus, their mismatched quality helps guests realize that the main door is elevated and that it needs those steps so people can access the inside. The designers also decided on using these tinted sliding doors with white linings that coincide with the white door post.
Beside the entrance is a protruding side that's got an exterior with wooden panel details. They are complemented by narrow vertical windows with grills behind the glass panels. These grills are good for security purposes. It's all a wonderful yet subtle geometric play that somehow modernizes and upgrades pastel doll houses.
Though the sides are quite hidden from prying onlookers, this architecture does not compromise on being consistent with the color palette and design details. While the front features narrow windows, this side has a wider set neatly arranged in a row. Their size allows more light inside. The clean concrete side way also gives a good impression.
The interior is also splashed with the same soft purple from the outside. Here, the doors fashion white linings on their dark color which convey a retro mod atmosphere. Sticking to a white bathroom door, on the other hand, is faithful choice to the overall color palette and so does the gray floor!
The kitchen is an airy space that's amply lighted by the sun because of these surrounding windows. Like the other windows, they sport a glass and grill combo which likewise secures the house. The butterfly details here however remind us of the homey vibe given by the orange entrance steps shown earlier. They just bring home this entire house.