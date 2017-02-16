6 photos of a small and minimalist home

Smaller families often look for an adequately-sized home that's both stylish and comfortable. Style can be anything from vintage to futuristic or Scandinavian to tropical. Comfort, on the other hand, can mean a whole lot of descriptions which heavily depend on the family members.

For this adequately-sized home, we're referring to a total area of 63 square meters with a house that carries a modern yet endearing appearance which we feel is comfortable at first sight. Located in Chiang Rai, the northernmost province of Thailand, designers and interior decorators of CR-Constantine are proving that consistency and details can do wonders for small family home.