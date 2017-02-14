Your browser is out-of-date.

A charming wooden home fit for the countryside

Suite de madera TdE, Taller de Ensamble SAS Taller de Ensamble SAS Modern home Wood Wood effect
If there's one place on earth where you want to build your home, where would it be? We think we've found the perfect spot. Here's a quaint and charming rustic house that could be your home in a majestic environment.

Breathtaking view

Suite de madera TdE, Taller de Ensamble SAS Taller de Ensamble SAS Modern home Wood Wood effect
This is the ultimate dream house. Stylish, understated, cozy wooden house with the most spectacular view imaginable. It's as if the house rises high up with the mountains through its pointed roof. Its glorious wood structure likewise blends well with the colors of nature.

Facade

Suite de madera TdE, Taller de Ensamble SAS Taller de Ensamble SAS Modern home Wood Wood effect
As if disguising itself as a haiku, this modest abode feels concise but full of thoughts and ideas. The clean and symmetrical lines are like lyrical poetry that celebrates tradition, while the mix of wood and glass is like a free verse ode to nature. 

On the edge

Suite de madera TdE, Taller de Ensamble SAS Taller de Ensamble SAS Terrace Wood Wood effect
Don't be scared of heights, the beauty of nature is worth the risk. But this terrace definitely feels safe. And what a backdrop for your afternoon tea!

Interior

Suite de madera TdE, Taller de Ensamble SAS Taller de Ensamble SAS Kitchen Wood Wood effect
This modest abode has every thing you need. There's a quaint kitchen to make hearty breakfast every morning. And there's a cozy dining space to share a meal with your significant other and even the family.  

Rustic bathroom

Suite de madera TdE, Taller de Ensamble SAS Taller de Ensamble SAS Modern bathroom Wood Wood effect
Even in a small space, the bathroom was still given enough attention. We love the details on the cabinets that gives the space a rustic but modern feel.

Cozy bedroom

Suite de madera TdE, Taller de Ensamble SAS Taller de Ensamble SAS Modern style bedroom Wood Wood effect
What a way to sleep at night and wake up in the morning! The bed looks comfortable and it will surely be quite an effort to get up. There's no problem though. You can take an afternoon nap in the charming hammock.

Which part of the house is your favorite? We'd love to hear from you below!

