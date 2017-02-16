10 small houses that can fit in your garden!

Small is versatile. Repeat that mantra in building a house within a house. These days, being smart and practical mean investing in things that are useful, spectacular, and affordable at the same time. And why should you do it? Well, for starters, it fits the idea of building a compact house in your garden. Your garden might have an extra, bare space that needs something to give more life by turning it into a guest room, an entertainment room, your son's bedroom, your office — the possibilities are endless. Take a look at these 10 small houses for inspiration!
Capture the loveliness of doll houses in light colored panels and white painted windows like this tiny house that's also got French windows. Turn it into a guest house where you and your guest can have coffee on that dainty porch.
Find your separate space without totally leaving the house with this boxy and savvy office. We can guarantee you productivity and privacy because it's equal parts convenient and stylish!
Invite your friends over for a few drinks and good conversation in this luxurious wooden little house that's shockingly quite like a restobar with its polished surfaces and modern furnishings. If you're curious about how it was built, read this ideabook.
Be more adventurous by pairing blue with white and using round windowed doors as statements of your equally interesting studio inside. It can even be just thinking space where you can have a comfy chair and a good table plus good lighting and surround stereo sound to play a string quartet piece. Ç'est Magnifique!
Construct your own quiet sanctuary in the garden where you can freely do yoga, rain or shine, and without bothering your family. This playfully glass paneled house helps you seek that spiritual and physical balance.
Perhaps you and your children can have more productivity when the study or work room is encased in this compact and glassy structure by the garden. Make sure to place shelves here so it doubles as a library.
Why not have a separate dining area like in this lovely hip roofed little hut? Open the windows and doors then you can have a go-to buffet area that guests seated by the garden can get food from.
Have a teenage kid that's gifted with musical talent? Surprise him or her with this sleek charcoal colored space where he can practice without you constantly nagging him to tone it down. Of course, it might also help if you seek acoustic assistance from professionals so as to muffle the noise and prevent complaints from neighbors.
Copy this tiny wonder and its mini veranda so you can have a cool barbecue with family and friends. If that's not your cup of tea, you can simply have it as an office with a great view of the garden to inspire you.
Although not technically within a house, we're talking about having a smaller house within the same property! Okay, we're quite excited about the prospects of this because it's absolutely cool and complete. Check out the outdoor dining or lounge area covered by those amazing wooden arches!