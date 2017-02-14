4 stylish bungalows for the modern family

Today, we are going to show you stylish bungalows that are becoming a more popular choice for the family. The living room area of the house fits a family with two to four members. These houses also have a garden and parking area. Definitely more comfortable that a small condominium unit.
On this list, you will see beautiful houses created by the brilliant architects at ABC PRACOWNIA PROJEKTOWA BOŻENA NOSIŁA—1. Let's take a closer look.
Starting off is this simple yet decorated house. The roof tiles are smooth with light grey tone. Notice the slat blinds on the windows and glass doors that help in controlling the amount of sunlight that enters the house. The shaded area connects the swimming pool and the porch. There's enhanced privacy with the potted plants being placed in rectangular vertical blocks.
For the second home, the huge garden and parking area would easily get your attention. The one-storey house painted in white gets a warm and homey feeling with wood elements that surrounds it. Another interesting element around the house is the use of sunscreen and lath. It may not have a swimming pool like the first one, but it's definitely not your average style house. There's a nice corner with a lovely coffee table and chairs, plus a view of the garden. We can't think of anything prettier.
The tone of this house exudes a smooth and no-nonsense style. We love the dark blue with white streaks roof. And the wooden elements around the house looks lovely. Another noticeable feature of the house is the pretty and perfectly maintained garden. There's a small pond with Feng Shui concept located behind the house. Now, that's the cool secret of this.
We are down to the last house. This abode provides a stylish, modern design with gable roof and interesting walkway. The shape of the house is likewise modern and geometric. Adding to the warm and cozy feeling is the wooden slat walls that makes it perfect for a modern family.