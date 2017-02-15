Your browser is out-of-date.

6 roof ideas for your home

Accommodation Pods, Armadilla Pods Armadilla Pods Scandinavian style bedroom
Choosing a roof design may seem like a no-brainer for some only because they haven't exactly acquainted themselves with the different kinds available out there. Sometimes, they've settled on one, but haven't completely understood what's suitable for their location's climate and perhaps even their house's design. In any case, we've decided to round up six roof types that you might find interesting. Scroll down and get to know them.

1. Gable

Şömineli Ahşap Ev, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Country style house
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

A gable roof is the most basic roof type. It has two sloping sides connected by a ridge. This design is ideal for Philippine houses because it allows water (it rains a lot!) to run off easily and it is also cheaper compared to other types. The gable roof can also be further classified into open and boxed gable. The former has an interior ceiling that follows the slopes of the roof, while the latter or boxed gable has a flat ceiling because it covers the slopes. In terms of material, one has plenty of choices ranging from shingles to concrete tiles.

2. Hip

PROJEKT DOMU LOTE G2 - przytulna harmonia w nowoczesnym wydaniu , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern home
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Compared to the gable, hip roofs are more stable especially during storms because of their four-sided structure. They can be built with metal, tiles, or shingles. Other than that, they also do well in draining rainwater. Its interior can be converted as an attic too. In spite of these advantages, the hip roof is relatively more expensive than the gable design.

3. Flat

Casa prefabricadas, Construcciones F. Rivaz Construcciones F. Rivaz Prefabricated home
Construcciones F. Rivaz

Construcciones F. Rivaz
Construcciones F. Rivaz
Construcciones F. Rivaz

Flat roofs have taken hold of contemporary designed homes because of their sleek appearance. This design can be maximized by adding a deck on top of it and even solar panels. This one has been constructed with reinforced concrete. Modern flat roof systems have also been developed which combine durability and energy efficiency. One downside of this roof is that because of having little to no pitch, it can trap water and cause leaks and eventually deteriorate so roof experts suggest using continuous materials and those which don't have seams.

4. Skillion

O.S. Çalışma Ofisi, CO Mimarlık Dekorasyon İnşaat ve Dış Tic. Ltd. Şti. CO Mimarlık Dekorasyon İnşaat ve Dış Tic. Ltd. Şti. Modern home
CO Mimarlık Dekorasyon İnşaat ve Dış Tic. Ltd. Şti.

CO Mimarlık Dekorasyon İnşaat ve Dış Tic. Ltd. Şti.
CO Mimarlık Dekorasyon İnşaat ve Dış Tic. Ltd. Şti.
CO Mimarlık Dekorasyon İnşaat ve Dış Tic. Ltd. Şti.

Characterized by a single slope or half of a pitched roof, the skillion is also popular among modern designed commercial buildings and houses. Its angled appearance and single side is easier to construct and allows water to run off. On one end, this structure, especially when poorly planned and made, can be vulnerable in high wind areas. If you're outside of these areas, installing solar panels on the skillion roof is a good idea.

5. Butterfly

Beach Hampton homify Modern home
homify

Beach Hampton

homify
homify
homify

Also known as a V-shaped roof, the butterfly design is quirky and eye-catching choice. With two opposing ends raised higher than the middle called valley, this roof can drain water through its valley. Its style can however be quite hard to build and can be more expensive than the other choices. And when it's poorly constructed or maintained, the middle can be clogged and may give in or leak.

6. Dome or round

Accommodation Pods, Armadilla Pods Armadilla Pods Scandinavian style bedroom
Armadilla Pods

Accommodation Pods

Armadilla Pods
Armadilla Pods
Armadilla Pods

Unusual and adorable at the same time, the round roof can be the most complicated and expensive among all designs. Its uniqueness however compensates for those plus this choice hits two birds, the roof and walls, at once. So if you're considering this, materials like shingles, metal, and glass are good choices.

Green roof

Casa Sol en Rari, Secrea Secrea Rustic style house
Secrea

Secrea
Secrea
Secrea

Gaining prominence in eco-design is the green roof which has plants or vegetation planted over waterproof roofs. These roofs absorb rainwater and also provide insulation. Commercial buildings have them and more residential houses are also using them. This one in particular levels up their spiral design by having the greens on them. 

A chic countryside home with a touch of modernity

