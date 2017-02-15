6 roof ideas for your home

Choosing a roof design may seem like a no-brainer for some only because they haven't exactly acquainted themselves with the different kinds available out there. Sometimes, they've settled on one, but haven't completely understood what's suitable for their location's climate and perhaps even their house's design. In any case, we've decided to round up six roof types that you might find interesting. Scroll down and get to know them.
A gable roof is the most basic roof type. It has two sloping sides connected by a ridge. This design is ideal for Philippine houses because it allows water (it rains a lot!) to run off easily and it is also cheaper compared to other types. The gable roof can also be further classified into open and boxed gable. The former has an interior ceiling that follows the slopes of the roof, while the latter or boxed gable has a flat ceiling because it covers the slopes. In terms of material, one has plenty of choices ranging from shingles to concrete tiles.
Compared to the gable, hip roofs are more stable especially during storms because of their four-sided structure. They can be built with metal, tiles, or shingles. Other than that, they also do well in draining rainwater. Its interior can be converted as an attic too. In spite of these advantages, the hip roof is relatively more expensive than the gable design.
Flat roofs have taken hold of contemporary designed homes because of their sleek appearance. This design can be maximized by adding a deck on top of it and even solar panels. This one has been constructed with reinforced concrete. Modern flat roof systems have also been developed which combine durability and energy efficiency. One downside of this roof is that because of having little to no pitch, it can trap water and cause leaks and eventually deteriorate so roof experts suggest using continuous materials and those which don't have seams.
Characterized by a single slope or half of a pitched roof, the skillion is also popular among modern designed commercial buildings and houses. Its angled appearance and single side is easier to construct and allows water to run off. On one end, this structure, especially when poorly planned and made, can be vulnerable in high wind areas. If you're outside of these areas, installing solar panels on the skillion roof is a good idea.
Also known as a V-shaped roof, the butterfly design is quirky and eye-catching choice. With two opposing ends raised higher than the middle called valley, this roof can drain water through its valley. Its style can however be quite hard to build and can be more expensive than the other choices. And when it's poorly constructed or maintained, the middle can be clogged and may give in or leak.
Unusual and adorable at the same time, the round roof can be the most complicated and expensive among all designs. Its uniqueness however compensates for those plus this choice hits two birds, the roof and walls, at once. So if you're considering this, materials like shingles, metal, and glass are good choices.
Gaining prominence in eco-design is the green roof which has plants or vegetation planted over waterproof roofs. These roofs absorb rainwater and also provide insulation. Commercial buildings have them and more residential houses are also using them. This one in particular levels up their spiral design by having the greens on them.
Check out these 10 doors that will keep burglars away.