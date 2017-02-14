7 pictures of a home that is easy to build

The tone is one factor that can change the atmosphere of the house. It can create a beautiful and incredibly emotional mood. The living room has a warm color theme of brown and beige, while the kitchen's color is white creating space and continuity. You can see that there is a shift on the floor to differentiate between the two functions clearly. The kitchen and dining have beige tiles. The living room, on the other hand, gives a dimension to play with as seen on the walls and black furniture. Now, that's a good balance of warm and cool colors.