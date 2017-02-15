7 pictures of homes that are very cheap

Having a big house or apartment may be on your mind when visiting Homify. Thanks to the construction sector, which is gaining popularity and getting technological advancement, economic structural options are readily available. The most common is a modular building system. Steel and wood are elements in a prefabricated modular structure wherein they act as parts of a whole like a lego. It is the main ingredient that can be moved, from factories and fields, and they produced much more economically with reinforced concrete. Just as in the traditional architecture, modular structure of production is conducted in accordance with the user's request. It adheres to all the techniques that apply to issues such as heat and sound insulation. In the idea book, we offer small and economical model homes.