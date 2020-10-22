10 beautiful homes under 300 square meters (with plans)!

Nearly 300 square meters, this one completes our list. It's composed of four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and separate living and dining rooms. Like the rest of the ones we've shown, this house's exterior can be altered in terms of color and materials. The bricks can be replaced with concrete to achieve a smoother finish. After all, it's all about comfort and knowing that your house really channels your family's identity.

You can also check out these other 12 little houses to choose when you have land.