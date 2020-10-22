10 beautiful homes under 300 square meters (with plans)!

House-hunting is very exciting, but it can get daunting and confusing with the many choices available out there and online. We're helping narrow down those choices or perhaps give you some ideas, especially when you're just beginning the hunt. Today, we'll limit your search to 200 to 300 square meter house designs, and we're promising that they're all wonderful because of the amazing work of VESCO CONSTRUCTION, a home building firm in Moscow, Russia.
The smallest in our list, this is a less than 200 sqm house design, but it is worthy of being dubbed as dainty and functional. It's got four bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a wide back porch ideal for family gatherings or just afternoon lounging. The exterior combines wooden panels and concrete plus a surrounding stone wainscoting. Since the front has a smaller porch compared to the back, adding a pond can delight guests and pique the interest of your kids.
Go for a more monochromatic and classic design with this simple bungalow in black and white with stone details on the bottom exterior and steps. Its windows are neatly spaced owing inspiration to traditionally styled houses. It has also got a small back porch where the family can choose to dine other than in the dining table inside. The house, which is just short of having a 200 sqm floor plan, includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage that accommodates two cars.
The design above modified one side by adding a second terrace on top of the bottom one plus an extended roof over the back door.
Textured exterior walls painted in zesty light orange and green with white and brown linings, this house captures a colonial vibe. It's classy in the sense that we can imagine it to be a nice bed and breakfast place because of the lovely details like the stony bottom, arched entranceway, and the matching outdoor wall-mounted light fixtures by the entrance. The 200 sqm house, designed by professional architects, includes two bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 dining areas (inside and outside), amongst others.
Stony and shaded from flesh to brown, this two-storey house would be a favorite amongst older folks because it exudes a nostalgic and vintage atmosphere. On the inside, it shelters four bedrooms (three upstairs and one room on the ground floor), three bathrooms, two dining areas, and two large living rooms.
This one is a two storey-home that's got a white and brown palette with brick details and two adorable attic-based terraces. The inside is composed of four bedrooms (three on the ground floor and one upstairs), four bathrooms, two living rooms, and a garage that houses two cars.
This one features a covered fence.
This red and white house is inspired by classic American architecture. Right off the bat, it'll transport you to an expansive American neighborhood with houses decorated with round attic windows like the ones in this home. The interior includes three bedrooms found on the upper floor, 3 bathrooms, plus a lovely open terrace on the second floor.
A tweaked version of the fourth house shown previously, this one shelters five bedrooms (four upstairs and one on the ground floor), three bathrooms, with a narrow yet elongated front porch plus a back porch where the family can dine. This blueprint includes a separate garage that accommodates two cars and has got its own bathroom!
Brick clad houses, especially in red, convey a powerful vibe but when they're shaded in a mismatched red to brown, they're more homey and even like one straight from an English countryside. The house exudes a comfy feel. The ground floor includes a garage, one bedroom, two bathrooms, a living room, and a dining room. The upper floor is composed of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, plus a media room.
Structured in a semi-circle, this one-storey home channels modern sophistication with its catchy layered roofing outlined with white. The house is made up of three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an office, plus a living and dining area. It has also got a garage where two cars can park and a cool back veranda or porch that's roofed with clear polycarbonate panels. We're gushing over the idea of dining in this sun room-like porch!
This is an alternate design of the same house.
Nearly 300 square meters, this one completes our list. It's composed of four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and separate living and dining rooms. Like the rest of the ones we've shown, this house's exterior can be altered in terms of color and materials. The bricks can be replaced with concrete to achieve a smoother finish. After all, it's all about comfort and knowing that your house really channels your family's identity.
When the land or lot size is relatively small, it makes sense to go vertical. This two-storey house is a classic example of a stylish, modern home built on a small plot of land. Yet, its design if open and fluid with elements, including a cosy balcony on the upper floor and a small front garden adding to its appeal.
Here, we see a similar modern design, except that the house includes a second floor. Once again, balconies on each floor add to the sense of openness. Moreover, the absence of a boundary wall gives the impression of the house extending to blend with the surrounding greenery.