A stunning 3-bedroom home for a large family

What do kids usually ask their parents when they are growing up? Yes, to have their own bedroom. With this stunning 3-bedroom home, you can give what your kids ask even before they ask for it. This house is spacious, stylish, and it fits right under you budget. Let's take a look.
A gable roof, side skylights, and chimney, all of which are elements of a picture perfect house. It's a traditional architecture of a typical family home. But the iron and wood as window and door frames give it a modern feel.
When you step inside the house, you will immediately feel at home with the open space setup of the living room and the dining room. The sun can just freely shower the entire abode with natural light. Thanks to the large windows and white walls that make it possible.
The kitchen is no different to the rest of the house. It exudes a warm homey feeling with its large windows and wood element. This surely looks like a place where hearty family meals are prepared with love.
We are loving the modern design of the bathroom with its white walls, white floor, and white furnishing. But we are especially fond of the patterned tiles that serve as a backdrop to the large mirror by the sink.
Now we get to see one of the bedroom. This clearly is intended for the teenage son of the family. we bet he is enjoying his personal space complete with a couch and a study area.
This is the perfect place for the family to enjoy their time together. Surrounded by pretty flowers and lush green plants, this is an excellent setting for a weekend al fresco brunch.
Even if it's raining, the family can still enjoy their surroundings with this covered greenhouse. A tea in the afternoon would also be great here.
Here's a blueprint of the house if you are interested to see how it was planned out.