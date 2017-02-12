A home renovation that went from boring to spectacular

The quickest fix to a dull house is painting it with bright colors. In Thailand, Boss Construction gathered a lot of colorful paint and other aesthetic-enhancing materials to give life to a dilapidated home. Their project also required repairing roofs, windows, and a bathroom to complete the makeover. Discover its transformation from being dull to a doll house by reading further!
The appearance of the house, both inside and out, can be summarized in this before image of a room that does not appeal at all other than the fact that it might remind you of the many rooms you've seen in your life. Here, the white and dark brown combo looks like it has gone past its prime and needs to retire. The parquet flooring for example does not strike us as interesting especially when it's paired with a sad dark brown lining. The classy grilled windows could have saved this room but being with the rest of the elements, they just do not invite a positive vibe.
The new color of the room gave it a positive energy. Aside from the walls having been painted, these purple tiles replace the outdated parquet. The windows and their design have been preserved but their screens have been replaced with new ones. Just when you think that they could no longer coexist with modern style, they apparently can with the help of color. The rest of the house's transformation anchored on this very sentiment.
The biggest change in this project can be found at the front where a bright yellow colors the visible framework lines. It is joined by lavender that complements the former with hints of white. Painting these lines is one way to emphasize the house's architecture. The Lakers basketball team might even copy this facade. In any case, this vibrant combo definitely awakened the once gray, in both senses of the word, house.
Since the owners wanted to achieve a European-styled house, a gable roof by the front door was constructed. It now serves as a wonderful detail to the porch where guests and family members could sit. The windows and doors were also replaced with these classy white ones.
Moving further inside, this area has been painted with a refreshing light green color. To let more light in, the wrought iron door which blocked a good amount of light was removed and its door post restructured into this arched walkway. This renovation made the space look like a quaint cafe with the indoor window beside the arch.
To enliven a dark staircase, this walkway needed a wider opening hence the expansive arch. The light green color also does wonders especially when light hits it. Generally, it doesn't seem like a horror scene in this area anymore. In fact it's as if this is where land meets the sea with this color palette.
The added wet and dry areas divider here serves two purposes. One is of course to clearly separate space and another is to enhance the bathroom's appearance. Those frosted glass blocks going up like the staircase design channel a diamond card.
