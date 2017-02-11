Your browser is out-of-date.

7 homes that embody style and comfort

ieth inolino homify
매일매일이 캠핑같은 전남 광양주택, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern home
Home… it is somewhere pleasant where all the members of the family can live harmoniously. It is the embodiment of ideas and inimitable brilliance of the architect that designed it and the interior designer that decorated it. 

For those looking for a different and unique home, this idea book will help you find one in varying styles. It may be quaint or unique but it is totally liveable. 

1. L-shaped house

매일매일이 캠핑같은 전남 광양주택, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern home
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

We are proud to present the first model home, which is located in the city of Kwang Yang. This is part of the portfolio of Home Style Toto team, professional architects in Korea. They proposed an L-shaped one-story house. Looking at the front lawn, we notice the large glass doors and windows to provide the residents with enjoyment in every season.

2. Jungle villa in the region of Leningrad

ДОМ В ЛЕНИНГРАДСКОЙ ОБЛАСТИ , ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Scandinavian style houses
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

Next is the single storey luxury villa in the forest of the region of Leningrad. It is the creation Aleksandr Zhydkov Architect of Lviv, a city in western Ukraine. The house is surrounded by natural beauty and tranquil forest. It has a unique format from your typical single storey wooden house. The place has a large balcony and fireplace in the middle, where comfortable lounge chairs surrounds it.

3. Cottage with a little spice

Casa Eugênia por Joao Diniz Arquitetura, JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA Modern home
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA

JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA

This little cottage exudes minimalist style. Notice the quaint and tiny translucent glowing glass elements. The design is a creation of João Diniz Arquitetura architect of Belo Horizonte in Brazil. They renovated an old cottage to a new paradise, stylish and fashionable with the connection of home design ideas from the past to the future.

4. Modern and modular

El Refugio Inteligente, NOEM NOEM Modern home
NOEM

NOEM
NOEM
NOEM

This is a current concept in the design of a modular home where it is assembled on-site. It's gaining popularity due to convenience and cost efficiency. The development model is beautiful and durable. This design was created by NOEM, architects from Barcelona, Spain. The architects used steel structure to enhance the appearance of the house. The material is durable and it highlights wood, both white and dark, as the main color. 

5. Lakeside lodge

Fishing Lodge, Bulgaria, Simon Gill Architects Simon Gill Architects Rustic style house
Simon Gill Architects

Fishing Lodge, Bulgaria

Simon Gill Architects
Simon Gill Architects
Simon Gill Architects

A house by the sea, this concept is created by Simon Gill Architects, a leading firm in Greater London, England. They designed a cozy vacation home on a lake and they blended the natural environment and surroundings seamlessly. With attention geography and prevailing weather conditions, the house was designed to withstand changes in temperature.

6. Combination of home and garden

MEERA SKY GARDEN HOUSE Guz Architects Modern home
Guz Architects

MEERA SKY GARDEN HOUSE

Guz Architects
Guz Architects
Guz Architects

Green carpet of grass is available in every corner of this house. It's probably the most prominent and unique feature of the house. It was the intention of the designer to unify the house and the garden. The team of architects at Guz Architects has designed an elaborate home on a large amount of space with four floors trying to reduce the gap between the residential areas and the garden lush. Combined together, they become a part of each other.

7. Little house on limited space

​River side house / House in Horinouchi, 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier Modern home
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

​River side house / House in Horinouchi

水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

For renowned Japanese architect Kota Mizuishi, limited space would not create obstacles for building a house.  He designed a small home, Horinouchi, which could be called the Bantam. With a strange triangular shape, it is basically 52 square meters, matching the price of land in Japan as if it was at the top of the world. Especially in major cities, the Japanese had to live on limited space. This one definitely shows function of a location.

This small two-storey home highlights creativity
Which one is your favorite? We'd love to hear from you below!

