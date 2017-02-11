7 homes that embody style and comfort

Home… it is somewhere pleasant where all the members of the family can live harmoniously. It is the embodiment of ideas and inimitable brilliance of the architect that designed it and the interior designer that decorated it.
For those looking for a different and unique home, this idea book will help you find one in varying styles. It may be quaint or unique but it is totally liveable.
We are proud to present the first model home, which is located in the city of Kwang Yang. This is part of the portfolio of Home Style Toto team, professional architects in Korea. They proposed an L-shaped one-story house. Looking at the front lawn, we notice the large glass doors and windows to provide the residents with enjoyment in every season.
Next is the single storey luxury villa in the forest of the region of Leningrad. It is the creation Aleksandr Zhydkov Architect of Lviv, a city in western Ukraine. The house is surrounded by natural beauty and tranquil forest. It has a unique format from your typical single storey wooden house. The place has a large balcony and fireplace in the middle, where comfortable lounge chairs surrounds it.
This little cottage exudes minimalist style. Notice the quaint and tiny translucent glowing glass elements. The design is a creation of João Diniz Arquitetura architect of Belo Horizonte in Brazil. They renovated an old cottage to a new paradise, stylish and fashionable with the connection of home design ideas from the past to the future.
This is a current concept in the design of a modular home where it is assembled on-site. It's gaining popularity due to convenience and cost efficiency. The development model is beautiful and durable. This design was created by NOEM, architects from Barcelona, Spain. The architects used steel structure to enhance the appearance of the house. The material is durable and it highlights wood, both white and dark, as the main color.
A house by the sea, this concept is created by Simon Gill Architects, a leading firm in Greater London, England. They designed a cozy vacation home on a lake and they blended the natural environment and surroundings seamlessly. With attention geography and prevailing weather conditions, the house was designed to withstand changes in temperature.
Green carpet of grass is available in every corner of this house. It's probably the most prominent and unique feature of the house. It was the intention of the designer to unify the house and the garden. The team of architects at Guz Architects has designed an elaborate home on a large amount of space with four floors trying to reduce the gap between the residential areas and the garden lush. Combined together, they become a part of each other.
For renowned Japanese architect Kota Mizuishi, limited space would not create obstacles for building a house. He designed a small home, Horinouchi, which could be called the Bantam. With a strange triangular shape, it is basically 52 square meters, matching the price of land in Japan as if it was at the top of the world. Especially in major cities, the Japanese had to live on limited space. This one definitely shows function of a location.