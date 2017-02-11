9 beautiful provincial homes in Asia

Many people may not know that modern designers and architects design houses in Thailand to match and meet the needs of the residents. They have design offices in virtually every province of Thailand and not just the capital, Bangkok.
Today, we gather simple and beautiful houses from nine provinces. They were all crafted by Thai architects with consideration on functionality and decorative patterns. Watch out for these guidelines and you will certainly see how Thais can create wonderful designs.
This house is a skilful design by JG Design architects from Chonburi. The two-car garage compliments the balcony making the facade look balanced. Another interesting element is the stacked roof design that shows modern and unique pattern.
The house was made by TH-Design. It was made with a platform that makes the house looks like it's floating. Wood and glass were the choice of materials. This is appropriate for the climate and geography of Thailand.
The design of Homeplan2U from Songkhla was conceptualized to meet the family's needs. The house has a large and spacious entrance, as well as windows that open in traditional fashion. The use of light pink feels warm, not flashy, and ultra modern.
The next house is from the architects at East House. The house is pretty traditional--modern villa with shades of beige. Decorated with stone and slate grey roof tiles, it looks pretty strong standing tall amidst lawns and trees that provide shade.
This house is designed by Architect Brother in Chiang Mai. Take a look at the many elements borrowed from the artistic style of Thailand. The decoration of the walls has a look and feel of modern with a friendly and familiar way of life in Thailand.
The compact construction of the house, which had a low budget, shows the craftsmanship of the designer. General contractors Advance Auto Contractors from Nakhon Pathom made this house look like a cabin with a simple shape. This is an ideal home for retreat and relaxation.
This two-storey house features a modern design with its white interior components covered with stone pillars. This distinctive design is very attractive as it showcase the clear and straightforward proportion of home. This is evident from the garage to the corridor leading to the entrance of the house. On second floor, the balconies are protruding, providing a decent housing for families.
This townhouse or narrow two-storey house is a cool design from the architects of this project. The modern style loft used brick, concrete, steel, and glass. The upturned shape of the black roof saves space and provides clear and simple shapes. Another interesting factor is the transparent roof that lets light shine through.
The designers behind this concept is from the architects in Phang Nga, Takupa125. The idea is to decorate the house to make it look simple but distinctive. It shows great attention to design and details. The use of overlapping shapes in the layout creates dimensions to the exterior. And the use of materials with a variety of lines, white walls, and wood paneling is pretty interesting for a very small house.