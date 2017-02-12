A modern 110 m² home with exceptional attention to detail

Relive the swinging 60s in this posh retro styled apartment where preparing martini or even hanging by the kitchen area gives you that classic film vibe. At 110 square meters, the place, built by Ghinelli Architecture from Italyhas also been home to different items collected by the homeowners from different places. In spite of of the vintage inspiration, it very well makes its presence known and blend in this era. Let's marvel at its world-class interiors.
The kitchen glistens like champagne with its metallic elements. They're in the golden coat of some panels of the drawers plus the silvery appliances. The remaining abstract painted surfaces of the drawers coupled with the glass ones enhance this area's luxurious feel. These ornaments and accessories also pull the look together.
This is an outer view of the kitchen which is separated by the glass panels. Having such as dividers is a clever way of making the interiors appear wider but at the same time organized. The soft lighting allows the eyes to adjust between plain white and the abstract white paint. This washed out brown flooring also provides the right complement against those previous two competing surfaces.
Rummage your ancestor's home or antique stores to achieve how the designers here gathered the calacatta marble table and that eye-catching drawer-cabinet in hard wood. The rest of the items reflect experiences which eventually led them to compose this classic with a twist dining area. They've also set up a small bar to shelter those drinks.
Although embracing a modern and neutral gray against white, this bedroom still captures a throwback ambiance through its subtle elements like the styles and arrangement of the bed, the lamp, and drawer. We're even intrigued by the corduroy material of the bed sheet plus the feisty zebra print of the sheer black curtain. You cannot deny that this somehow blurs the distinction between past and present.
Mimicking shells and white pearls, this bathroom is meant for vanity and function. Primarly, it's complete and maybe even more than that with these two sink pods, sufficient storage compartments, and wide ornamental mirror. The shower walls remind us of those caramel and flesh colored shells on white sand beaches.
Here's an extended view of the same bathroom's shower and toilet. The built-in shelves provide more storage with its top being used to hold a decor. Noticeably, this lighting brightens and at the same time warms the ambiance which are just what you need when you're pampering yourself.