A modern 110 m² home with exceptional attention to detail

Relive the swinging 60s in this posh retro styled apartment where preparing martini or even hanging by the kitchen area gives you that classic film vibe. At 110 square meters, the place, built by Ghinelli Architecture from Italyhas also been home to different items collected by the homeowners from different places. In spite of of the vintage inspiration, it very well makes its presence known and blend in this era. Let's marvel at its world-class interiors.