The 5 most shockingly beautiful homes you will ever see

home means a place of leisure and comfort, but many people chose to design their house in astounding and breathtaking manner. Whether its the various rooms in the house such as the kitchen, living room, and bathroom, it's the location and the nature that surrounds it that ultimately determines the design of the house. These are external factors we cannot control.
This idea book will take you to see the beautiful homes that will make you go 'wow!' The houses have stunning design that adapts to the environment that surrounds it.
I wanted to scream! This house was built in Victoria, Australia. It was designed by architect Modscape who included a parking garage on the top floor. The fourth floor is the living room and dining room with kitchen facilities. This house has such a great view!
The house is the office of SAVIOZ Fabrizzi ARCHITECTES who built it on top of the Swiss Alps at an altitude of 3,256 meters. The building has a quaint exterior wall using a metal reflector, similar to the tin roof of our house, that reflects the light of the sun in the morning and evening. It also reflects the landscape that is covered with snow.
Designer Hiroshi Shoji in Tokyo have been working on a project called
House of Yoshikawa, which was built on this intersection. The 24-square-meter house is located in the southeast of the intersection of the road in a large province. This house is surely the focal point for anyone who passes by.
Architects from South Korea JUST-IN HOUSE take advantage of the surrounding environment by building homes in the metro without scraping the mountains. The size of the relatively small house is 22 square meters, but the interior is remarkable. It is comfortable in both summer and winter time.
The house feels like being in a cave. Architects from Okinawa Prefecture, Japan Atelier Nero made a house with a roof is half circle with the rocks and grass to cover it. The design looks different and unique. There is calmness, strength, security and stability in this house.