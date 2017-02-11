Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The 5 most shockingly beautiful homes you will ever see

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
小林邸, Atelier Nero Atelier Nero Asian style house
Loading admin actions …

The word home means a place of leisure and comfort, but many people chose to design their house in astounding and breathtaking manner. Whether its the various rooms in the house such as the kitchen, living room, and bathroom, it's the location and the nature that surrounds it that ultimately determines the design of the house. These are external factors we cannot control.

This idea book will take you to see the beautiful homes that will make you go 'wow!' The houses have stunning design that adapts to the environment that surrounds it. 

1. House on a cliff

Cliff House by Modscape Concept external Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd
Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd

Cliff House by Modscape Concept external

Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd
Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd
Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd

I wanted to scream! This house was built in Victoria, Australia. It was designed by architect Modscape who included a parking garage on the top floor. The fourth floor is the living room and dining room with kitchen facilities. This house has such a great view! 

2. Perfect for skiing

New mountain hut at Tracuit, savioz fabrizzi architectes savioz fabrizzi architectes
savioz fabrizzi architectes

New mountain hut at Tracuit

savioz fabrizzi architectes
savioz fabrizzi architectes
savioz fabrizzi architectes

The house is the office of SAVIOZ Fabrizzi ARCHITECTES who built it on top of the Swiss Alps at an altitude of 3,256 meters. The building has a quaint exterior wall using a metal reflector, similar to the tin roof of our house, that reflects the light of the sun in the morning and evening. It also reflects the landscape that is covered with snow.

3. Four-in-one house

吉川の家 / House in Yoshikawa, 庄司寛建築設計事務所 / HIROSHI SHOJI ARCHITECT&ASSOCIATES 庄司寛建築設計事務所 / HIROSHI SHOJI ARCHITECT&ASSOCIATES
庄司寛建築設計事務所 / HIROSHI SHOJI ARCHITECT&amp;ASSOCIATES

庄司寛建築設計事務所 / HIROSHI SHOJI ARCHITECT&ASSOCIATES
庄司寛建築設計事務所 / HIROSHI SHOJI ARCHITECT&amp;ASSOCIATES
庄司寛建築設計事務所 / HIROSHI SHOJI ARCHITECT&ASSOCIATES

Designer Hiroshi Shoji in Tokyo have been working on a project called House of Yoshikawa, which was built on this intersection. The 24-square-meter house is located in the southeast of the intersection of the road in a large province. This house is surely the focal point for anyone who passes by.

4. Home underground

져스틴하우스의 적정기술주택, Just-In House(져스틴 하우스) Just-In House(져스틴 하우스) Modern home
Just-In House(져스틴 하우스)

Just-In House(져스틴 하우스)
Just-In House(져스틴 하우스)
Just-In House(져스틴 하우스)

Architects from South Korea JUST-IN HOUSE take advantage of the surrounding environment by building homes in the metro without scraping the mountains. The size of the relatively small house is 22 square meters, but the interior is remarkable. It is comfortable in both summer and winter time. 

5. With warmth and security

小林邸, Atelier Nero Atelier Nero Asian style house
Atelier Nero

Atelier Nero
Atelier Nero
Atelier Nero

The house feels like being in a cave. Architects from Okinawa Prefecture, Japan Atelier Nero made a house with a roof is half circle with the rocks and grass to cover it. The design looks different and unique. There is calmness, strength, security and stability in this house.

A cheap 3-bedroom home for the family
Which one shocked you the most? We'd love to hear from you below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks