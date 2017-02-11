This small two-storey home highlights creativity

Black and white colors for a kitchen never go out of style. They become more modish when they're paired with something unusual or more colorful like chalk traces against a black wall! And when they say that black can darken the vibe, counteract by adding glass windows like these to help you see during cooking and to save up on energy. Lastly, forget traditional rules about not vandalizing your house's walls. When it helps your kitchen look good and you feel good, take that risk.