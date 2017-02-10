15 garage inspirations for your home!

Many people take time to plan out a house, but they forget about the garage. It is an area that needs attention like the rest of the house. The garage should be durable, beautiful, and unique. It not only protects your car from the outdoor elements, it also reflects your own style. A nice looking garage would make your home look beautiful and perfect.
Homify gathered 15 garage ideas that you may like. You may use these concepts with your consultation with the architect if you are renovating or building a new garage.
The idea first started with a country or farmhouse style in wooden shed. Wood is a material that is durable and suitable to be built as a garage. In the photo, we can see that it can park two cars.
The idea is very modern. The garage is made of stone, slate gray interior trim, and colored lights. The stone material is not only strong, it also creates a modern look combined with the structure of the garage at the sharp end of area.
White is a safe color and it makes the space look wider. Notice how the garage was built in the lower part of the house.
If you do not have much space inside the house, try to design a garage that fits the car perfectly. No need to create space for anything else.
For those who have more time to build a garage, consider this additional feature of long track lighting. It gives the garage a sporty look.
Aside from the garage itself, you can use the space for storage with other things. Try to find a suitable container to store your belongings.
This garage is very striking. Dark wood enhances the cool look. And a roof made of straw is pretty unique. Large lamps are situated in front of the garage to make it look better at night.
This kind of garage will not make you spend a lot. Simply create a roof as shade to cover your car. Select the same material as what is shown here as it is a good option.
The main idea here is wood. But the style gets modern with the use of concrete and the grey color scheme.
This garage is built entirely of wood. It has a wide, airy roof that is quite high. The wood beam detail also looks amazing!
Those who love simple design will like this idea. The garage is not furnished but the design is striking and superb. And the lights inside make your car look more beautiful.
Another beautiful and classic wooden garage! The dark color of the door and the luster of the wood works very well together.
For those who do not have much space, try to convert the ground floor area of your house into a garage. It will give you a wide area when you drive off. Plus, you can use other parts of the garage to store bikes or as a gym.
Dark colors will reveal the raw charm and mysterious cool to your garage. The idea is to highlight the use of steel and glass. Now, that's style and mystery rolled into one.