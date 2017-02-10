Your browser is out-of-date.

15 garage inspirations for your home!

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
Woonvilla Blaricum, Kabaz Kabaz Modern garage/shed
Many people take time to plan out a house, but they forget about the garage. It is an area that needs attention like the rest of the house. The garage should be durable, beautiful, and unique. It not only protects your car from the outdoor elements, it also reflects your own style. A nice looking garage would make your home look beautiful and perfect. 

Homify gathered 15 garage ideas that you may like. You may use these concepts with your consultation with the architect if you are renovating or building a new garage.

1. Farmhouse style

Дом из клееного бруса GOOD WOOD, 783 кв.м., GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Double Garage
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

The idea first started with a country or farmhouse style in wooden shed. Wood is a material that is durable and suitable to be built as a garage. In the photo, we can see that it can park two cars.

2. Made of stone

CASA GERSHENSON, Gonzalez Amaro Gonzalez Amaro Modern garage/shed
Gonzalez Amaro

Gonzalez Amaro
Gonzalez Amaro
Gonzalez Amaro

The idea is very modern. The garage is made of stone, slate gray interior trim, and colored lights. The stone material is not only strong, it also creates a modern look combined with the structure of the garage at the sharp end of area. 

3. White and clean

homify Modern garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

White is a safe color and it makes the space look wider. Notice how the garage was built in the lower part of the house.

4. Perfect size

KSR Architects | Two Houses | Car lift homify Garage/shed
homify

KSR Architects | Two Houses | Car lift

homify
homify
homify

If you do not have much space inside the house, try to design a garage that fits the car perfectly. No need to create space for anything else.

5. Shed light beautifully

homify Mediterranean style garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those who have more time to build a garage, consider this additional feature of long track lighting. It gives the garage a sporty look.

6. Focus on living

Catalogo Furlan Mobili, de-cube de-cube Garages & sheds
de-cube

de-cube
de-cube
de-cube

Aside from the garage itself, you can use the space for storage with other things. Try to find a suitable container to store your belongings.

7. Dark wood with a straw roof

Woonvilla Blaricum, Kabaz Kabaz Modern garage/shed
Kabaz

Kabaz
Kabaz
Kabaz

This garage is very striking. Dark wood enhances the cool look. And a roof made of straw is pretty unique. Large lamps are situated in front of the garage to make it look better at night.

8. Parking canopy

Porches de coche independientes, JAGRAM-PRO JAGRAM-PRO Carport
JAGRAM-PRO

JAGRAM-PRO
JAGRAM-PRO
JAGRAM-PRO

This kind of garage will not make you spend a lot. Simply create a roof as shade to cover your car. Select the same material as what is shown here as it is a good option.

9. Modern covering

Haus H, ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting Modern garage/shed Iron/Steel Grey
ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting

ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting
ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting
ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting

The main idea here is wood. But the style gets modern with the use of concrete and the grey color scheme.

10. Airy atmosphere

HOUSE IN HAMAMATSU, 窪江建築設計事務所 窪江建築設計事務所 Asian style garage/shed
窪江建築設計事務所

窪江建築設計事務所
窪江建築設計事務所
窪江建築設計事務所

This garage is built entirely of wood. It has a wide, airy roof that is quite high. The wood beam detail also looks amazing!

11. Simple, modern, minimalist

M&M House, Studio MK27 Studio MK27 Modern garage/shed
Studio MK27

Studio MK27
Studio MK27
Studio MK27

Those who love simple design will like this idea. The garage is not furnished but the design is striking and superb. And the lights inside make your car look more beautiful.

12. Beautiful and classic

Park Lane Residence, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Double Garage
Uptic Studios

Park Lane Residence

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Another beautiful and classic wooden garage! The dark color of the door and the luster of the wood works very well together.

13. On the ground floor

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern home
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

For those who do not have much space, try to convert the ground floor area of your house into a garage. It will give you a wide area when you drive off. Plus, you can use other parts of the garage to store bikes or as a gym.

14. Cool, dark mystery

Canonbury Square, IQ Glass UK IQ Glass UK Modern garage/shed
IQ Glass UK

Canonbury Square

IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK

Dark colors will reveal the raw charm and mysterious cool to your garage. The idea is to highlight the use of steel and glass. Now, that's style and mystery rolled into one. 

15. For a small house or the countryside

homify Garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

This garage is ideal for apartments or houses in the countryside. The garage is made of light wood with horizontal and diagonal patterns. The garage can store accessories, too, by installing racks.

A small house with unique twists at every corner
Which one is your favorite? We'd love to hear from you below!

