A cheap 3-bedroom home for the family

Dreams of finally owning that dream home are often interrupted by budget considerations. Sure, we'd like one that's spacious, beautiful, and comfortable, but, oftentimes, one of these things need to be compromised because of the simple reason that we just can't afford it. However, if you try a bit harder and look a little further, budget-friendly and stylish homes do exist. Take this ₱2.7 million pesos worth house built by BUIRO PROJECTOWE MTM STYL in Poland, for example. Let's go inside and around it for a while and we'll even reveal to you its blueprint!

On point

An elevated entrance serves as an introduction to the upward-adhering roofing of this house. This exterior draws eyes to its protruding and pointed upper window and sides which are mostly clever methods of upping the game of a gable styled roof. The ground floor corner window design is also a modern flair to this structure.

Pleasant surprise

With an area of 155.372 square meters, the house already includes all your basic needs for a dream home plus this lovely sun room and terrace above it. It's simple, yes, but that modesty is just enhanced by this equally adorable side appearance that has an extended open lanai behind. 

Fab interiors

Clad in a mixture of white and wood, this interior might have surpassed your expectations and it should because of the sparkly and elegant details in it. For one, the floors have an interesting separation on theme which do not compete harshly with the furnishings. The false ceiling lining the actual ceiling here also give off a hotel-vibe coupled with that intriguing chandelier. Lastly, who would not be entranced by this wonderful natural lighting from the tall sliding doors. We're quite smitten by this leaf-patterned curtain.

Striped and spacious

The kitchen joins the white parade but features its own dramatic effect through its counter's striped neutral color combo. All this space is ideal for a great cooking experience boosted by the amazing lighting allowed by the glass windows.

Brightened corners

That triangle skylight visible from the front apparently leads to this upper level walkway. If you haven't noticed by now, the house had been designed to save on energy costs through these generous windows and glassy exteriors. And indeed, this is also a brilliant way of awakening an otherwise dim and drab corner. It is also only fitting that those soccer ball bean bags are placed there. 

Minimalist effect

This bathroom harnesses the sloped roof by using glossy white tiles to line its interior. In a way, those also make it appear like there's enough room to host a party here but of course, maintaining its cleanliness becomes second nature. Meanwhile, the printed black variety on one side adds character to a generally beautiful and minimalist bathroom.

Character on print

Like the bathroom, this bedroom nestles directly beneath the sloped roof. It's printed wallpaper and throw pillows express the character of the occupant. Their attention-grabbing effect is downplayed by the wooden textures and white ceiling.

Bringing the sun in the room

That side sun room visible from the exterior earlier bids a quaint vibe both in and out. Sun rooms are great areas for lounging and dining like this one because of how they simulate eating outdoors-perfect when it's too hot or if it's raining outside. Somehow, they give off a lifestyle magazine-worthy environment. Professionals knowledgeable about constructing these have also ways of assisting you to ventilate and moderate the temperature inside these rooms. 

Sun sans the room

The sun room opens to this open lanai where family members can opt to actually dine al fresco or simply relax on a lovely late afternoon. 

Floor plans

This is the ground floor layout of the house with their respective measurements. 

Above is the first floor blueprint which includes three bedrooms and a bathroom. 

Which part of this house is the best for you? Hit us with your opinions below!

