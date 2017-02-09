How to make your bathroom tiles look new again!

Cleaning the bathroom is one of the most challenging part of maintaining the household. It may be your least favorite chore but it doesn't have to be daunting. Clean bathroom means sparkling bathroom tiles. This is the key to a pristine clean bathroom. When your tiles are clean and looking like it's new again, you know you've done a good job. Let us show you how it's done that even professional tilers would be proud of.
Notice the space in between the tiles? That's the first thing you should clean. Channel all your efforts on the grouting. This can start looking dirty after a while when mould growth begin to appear. It can easily make the bathroom look like a nightmare. Start with an old toothbrush and an effective cleaning agent. If there's significant stain and moulding, you could use chlorine based bleach. Remember to leave bathroom windows and door open to avoid breathing in any chemicals. If you are keen to using organic products, we suggest mixing baking soda and vinegar. This will form a paste, which you can use like a cleaning agent. Leave it for 30 minutes before rinsing with water.
When you have the grout under control, it's time to turn your attention to the tiles. A tip before you begin: run a hot shower for a couple of minutes to make the cleaning of the ceramic faster and easier. An important thing you have to consider is the kind of tiles you have as this will determine the cleaning agents and tools that you would need. Again, if you are keen to using something organic, vinegar would be great for ceramic tiles. Use a scouring pad if you have plain and smooth ceramic tiles, and soft sponge or microfiber cloth for printed and patterned tiles.
Just repeat the steps we mentioned earlier for cleaning the floor tiles. But if you have a large area to cover, we suggest that you use a steam cleaner. This will cut the cleaning time in half and it would require less effort on your part. Before you do so, make sure that the surface is clear from large dirt particles.When it's done, navigate the steam cleaner over the floor to every surface you can reach. Give it some time to dry and wipe off excess dirt with clean cloth. Congratulations, you've had accomplish quite a task!