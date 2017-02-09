How to make your bathroom tiles look new again!

Notice the space in between the tiles? That's the first thing you should clean. Channel all your efforts on the grouting. This can start looking dirty after a while when mould growth begin to appear. It can easily make the bathroom look like a nightmare. Start with an old toothbrush and an effective cleaning agent. If there's significant stain and moulding, you could use chlorine based bleach. Remember to leave bathroom windows and door open to avoid breathing in any chemicals. If you are keen to using organic products, we suggest mixing baking soda and vinegar. This will form a paste, which you can use like a cleaning agent. Leave it for 30 minutes before rinsing with water.