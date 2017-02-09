A low-cost prefabricated home you can build in the Philippines

At just 4.8 million pesos, this prefabricated home could be the answer to your dream home prayers. Conceptualized by architects at ARCHON + PROJEKTY DOMOW in Poland, it redefines simplicity by introducing modern to traditional style. Of course, true to its prefabricated form, it has already been built in a factory and only needs to be transported to the site with a few final assembling procedures-all within just a matter of days. Know more about the house by taking this virtual tour around it with us.