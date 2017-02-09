A low-cost prefabricated home you can build in the Philippines

At just 4.8 million pesos, this prefabricated home could be the answer to your dream home prayers. Conceptualized by architects at ARCHON + PROJEKTY DOMOW in Poland, it redefines simplicity by introducing modern to traditional style. Of course, true to its prefabricated form, it has already been built in a factory and only needs to be transported to the site with a few final assembling procedures-all within just a matter of days. Know more about the house by taking this virtual tour around it with us.
Embracing an idyllic charm, the house is roofed with a gable style that includes a wooden soffit. Here, wood not only attracts our attention because it has adorned a few portions of the walls but also because it adds texture to the recycled concrete plus the brick surfaces. The windows also depart from the typical asymmetrical and gapped positioning by occupying corners and inviting glass doors like the ones on the side upper level to join their ranks.
The playful textures of the roof, walls, and glassy windows meet in this back area where a small but quaint veranda accommodates lounging family members and guests. Landscape architects on the other hand can take the task of achieving this lovely garden. Meanwhile, notice also the skylights by the roof here which definitely make possible the viewing of a picturesque night sky from the inside.
A good amount of optimism encompasses this living and dining area. You might have wondered if this really occupies the interior of the same compact prefabricated home shown earlier, and yes, it does. The white and natural light from the floor-to-ceiling glass doors here give it a refreshing feel, other than the fact that zesty colors were thrown in sparingly but harmoniously in the furnishings.
A stylish dining set is situated across the living area without eating so much space. Its neutral tones in fact allow it to blend with the polished wooden floor. We're loving the ship painting and how it, together with the wooden elements close to it, take us momentarily to the sea. Check out how the curtains are also attached to crevices.
This corner viewpoint allows us to notice the ombre effect of the walls. In spite of that and the textured effect of one wall, they still look neat because of their white to gray shades which likewise serve as great canvases to the wall art pieces.
The kitchen appears organized and well-equipped with storage cabinets. The lines and tile patterns give it some intrigue without competing against each other. Notice how the aqua blue tile detail here coordinates with the blue chair and throw pillows plus the ship painting earlier! Meanwhile, as with our beloved kitchens here at homify, this one has windows on an important corner by the sink. That not only saves up on energy costs but also keeps you safe from unwanted chopping accidents.