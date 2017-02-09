A modern and inexpensive suburban home for a family

Channel contemporary living with this stylish house that appreciates nature with its lovely lanai and sleek interiors. If that sounds like the very description of your dream home, then here is a visual reference from Polish firm pracownia projektowa archipelag can offer. So, roam around with us by reading further.
Steely and angled touches adorn this facade and take it to the present day without completely abandoning the classic gable roofing. The glass panels here and unconventional window designs push the house a little to the future but again not forgetting the wonders of wood. It's a neutral front but not verging on boring at all. The side terrace and protruding glass windows add form to offset the opposite side's elaborate flair.
An open lanai is the perfect structural response to a lovely environment in your back yard. It helps when you consult outdoor area experts on how to achieve embracing and harnessing nature to your verandas or lanais. For this one, the architects went with wood alongside a creamy concrete to create a relaxing vibe. This view also gives us a better idea of how much natural light is appreciated inside through the use of those skylights and other glassy surfaces.
This interior looks like it could go on forever because of the ample lights, the harmony of lines, the white coating, and the balanced or well-positioned furnishings. When you're in doubt, you can never go wrong with black and white. That is also complemented by the wooden flooring. In fact, the floor here links other areas like the dining area and the kitchen. Check out the white-painted brick wall as well and how it subtly adds texture to the space.
Wood meets marble in the kitchen. Noticeably, wood no longer occupies the floor and is instead replaced by marble tiles which is one way of separating spaces. In order to coordinate things visually however, wood is embraced by the counter cabinets. Marble then tops the counter, only to be lightly trampled over by the wooden lining of the glass windows. Meanwhile, the kitchen bursts of energy because of the white paint being hit by natural light. We're guessing that at night the false ceiling and its lights give the right lighting for food preparation.
A higher view of the back side of the house draws our attention to the open terrace. It's like a roof deck since it sits on top of a boxy structure. We're admiring how the wooden panels there look so well with the gray paint of its bottom plus the green shrubs decorating its front balustrade. So, on ground and on a higher level, this house just shows that it's built for occupants who appreciate good air and natural surroundings.
