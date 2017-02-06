A small home with a lot of love to give

This beautiful home decor is an inspiration to us because it would benefit anyone who wants to have changes in their own homes. Today, we have a beautiful home with photos from photographer PHILIP KISTNER FOTOGRAFIE. This two-story house, lovely decorated, gives a gentle, warm, and comfortable feel. The highlight of this home is a green lawn and garden area.
It's a picture of a dream home, right? Perfect and flawless, this two-story white house with blue roof looks spacious and airy because of its large window panes. It has also an amazing outdoor ambiance and green lawns, making it family-friendly where kids can even play with their pets.
Notice how the house is adjacent to a public road. If the village is safe, you do not need a fence. You could use plants and trees to surround your house. Just take a look at this large tree in front.
If you think that the area behind the house is the center of family gatherings, it's not. On the far right is a link from the small garden and a walkway that leads to pathway down to the basement. And later, a wooden terrace behind the house with a wide area to place chairs is the living room. This is a breath of fresh air and it takes in the sea breeze. What a comfortable house this is!
Of course, if we have a house like this, we will be living a satisfying life outdoor. The green grass and the large trees surrounding the house give ample shade for the terrace. All that's left to do is put table and chairs where you can eat in a cozy atmosphere. And it also comes with a day bed. That's not a bad idea to me.
The corridor connects the front of the house to a path strewn with gravel, which drags them into the ground for planting. The side walls are covered with pergola to keep the area cool. The room with a large glass window makes area look more refreshing.
The house is pretty like any other, with wood floors and classic characters. But combining it with vintage furniture was just beautiful and it makes everything more compatible as well. Add a modern and vibrant use of color to your home with turquoise walls on one side of the wall. The ceiling lamp shaped like a cage is cute, don't you think?
The kitchen features mostly white walls. Although most areas are narrow, the colors and elements look amazing. The built-in cabinet on one side of a large kitchen looks interesting as it comes with a collection of goodies, including a buried oven and microwave. On the other side is the desktop counter in natural wood. Every thing seems to work together very well!
Next to the kitchen is the dining room with minimalist design. There's a long dining table with matching chairs. Decorated with light colors like white, this look makes the fireplace design more chic and sleek.
One of the advantages of having a large glass window is it fully illuminates the home to give way to more energy saving daylight. Sunlight also makes the room warm and lively. It also help kill germs, which is especially advantageous in homes with children or pets.
Wow, this house has a bathroom in the attic! Soaking in the tub with a view of the stars is a must here. The decor looks stylish and modern with the design of the toilet and wash basin. Large mirror attached to the entire length of the room makes the bathroom look a lot wider.
See, at the end of it all, say it like it really is. Home sweet home. Every corner of the house is pretty much useful and functional. Turning on the night lights makes it look more beautiful. This is classic home of our dreams.