Before and After: 6 kitchen renovations you can do

Our homes are never really complete without a kitchen because, of course, food magic happens in that special space. For others, it's not as important because of the convenience of take-out and drive-thru orders. Nonetheless, they might still end up storing and reheating food for the next day so the kitchen is still a practical investment. If you think that some kitchens are just hopeless, then think again because the following kitchen makeovers prove that these areas are as stylish as they are useful.