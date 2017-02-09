Before and After: 6 kitchen renovations you can do

Our homes are never really complete without a kitchen because, of course, food magic happens in that special space. For others, it's not as important because of the convenience of take-out and drive-thru orders. Nonetheless, they might still end up storing and reheating food for the next day so the kitchen is still a practical investment. If you think that some kitchens are just hopeless, then think again because the following kitchen makeovers prove that these areas are as stylish as they are useful.
Although this kitchen opens to a garden outside, it appears as though it's too reserved for adventures with nature just by looking at its plain design. In spite of the glass windows, it also feels and looks dark which sort of clouds the mood here for cooking.
Wider and more equipped with amenities, this kitchen may have surpassed being adventurous and opted to be more professional. In any case, the extended space, ample natural lighting, and additional counter somehow relay the vibe that it has decided to make the outdoors as inspiration for cooking inside. This mostly white color also channel Scandinavian chic!
If a kitchen was a person who got badly injured, this kitchen needs immediate medical attention. First of all, those walls seem like they can pass on to another life since they're pretty much deteriorating. This sad space also might have waited for too long to be occupied by more kitchen appliances and furnishings but in the end it just looked as empty and abandoned as ever.
Installed with a polished counter, cupboards, sink, and oven, this kitchen now gives off a happy vibe. And even though, more stuff have been added, it has kept itself from looking disorganized which only stands as proof that minimalism can go a long way. The white and black tones here also enhance the kitchen's sophistication. And yes, this minimalist style will help you focus more on your cooking.
While incorporating stone to your house's structure features ancient European architecture, it may not be so good if you adhere so much to tradition because it can make your home look washed out and too stiff. This barn-turned-kitchen just feels like that. It needs an intervention from kitchen planners.
Combining different materials like stone, wood, steel, and glass can bring or add beauty to your home especially when they are positioned and constructed well. That same combination did wonders for this old barn and made it become this sophisticated kitchen and dining area. It also feels like a Mediterranean restobar!
Not exactly a transformation of ugly to pretty, this construction faced the problem of creating a decent kitchen in this two-window corner of a new home. The task appears daunting with this limited space.
Carefully sticking to a classic white shade and hints of brownish neutrals, this new kitchen now exudes a fancy ambiance. We particularly love how the windows turned out here and how these provide so much light inside. For a small space, they've also done so well to fit these amenities here without posing as a problem for movement and ventilation.
While kitchenettes exist because of their small size and good enough amenities, this one may just have been tucked way too far behind because other than being small, it's also too dark. Watch out because you might develop claustrophobia and worse, cut your finger as you slice in this gloomy spot. We're waiting for bats to come out actually.
The removal of the overhead shelves and transformation into a more accessible area made this kitchenette graduate into a kitchen. The mix of wood on white plus steel also give out a smooth and elegant appearance. Other than those, can we take a moment to appreciate this wonderful lighting from the ceiling and the by the backsplash? We also note that this kitchen's widening allow it to harness the natural lighting from the opposing side.
There's nothing spectacular in this kitchen. In fact, it seems to have decided that it'll work for the rest of its life without caring to please passers-by with its appearance. It simply lost its game somehow.
The cube structure here is adorable just like its white on wood combo that conveys a Scandinavian charm. A closer view of the amenities and design details can be seen below.
This clean white and wood combination allows the eye to focus on the details of the patterns and textures of the tiles and the wooden surfaces. True to its cube enclosure, this visual feast reveal a nice geometry without going overboard like how the patterns are downplayed by the planes.
Check out these 5 kitchens that match your favorite Filipino dishes!