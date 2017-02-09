A beautiful bungalow made with a small budget

To promote hospitality, a house must be as accommodating as its owner from the very beginning because it could potentially decide the general vibe of one's space. In the same way, that very first exchange or greeting with a stranger could dictate the flow of the conversation. This particular house was inspired by
greetings. Conceptualized by Thai architectural firm Compaxtus, the structure, which is actually a modular compact home, created a lasting impression on us! Why don't we say hello and take a tour of this architectural marvel.
Greeting us with its simple corrugated hip roof and clean white exterior, the compact house seems like it has undergone the usual stages of constructing an onsite-built house when it actually isn't one. This modest home belongs in the prefabricated category with its reinforced concrete material and interior furnishings which can be completely built within 60 days! Prefabricated homes or prefabs are those which have already been built in a factory and only need to be transported to the site or sometimes they only require a few assembling procedures at the site.
At just 41 square meters, the prefab already includes a bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen, and bathroom. Compaxtus has it built fully-furnished which means that the house is not only constructed but it's also already equipped with the necessary pieces of furniture at 8.4 billion baht or roughly 12 billion Philippine pesos.
The living area sits back to back with the kitchen counter which are both amply lighted by natural light coming in through the glass windows and doors. That'll save you on your energy cost. Meanwhile, its interior design features a comfy modern atmosphere what with the cozy couch seated across the television. Plus, for a small space, you've got quite enough room to fit all these stylish furnishings.
An alternate view of the living area stands as proof that this amount of space cannot limit your creativity. Fuel that with natural light and you might just come up with an ingenuous idea sitting here once upon a day. Notice as well that they softly undertoned the outdoors with grays and browns inside plus the ever sophisticated white.
The kitchen models practicality with one side of it neatly lined with your cooking essentials and the other, with a dainty bar counter. We love how this bar is positioned behind the couch but also facing the television-a smart use of space plus a great way to vary your seating choices.
The bedroom boasts of contemporary chicness with its wall-mounted shelves and furnishings playing within a neutral palette of black, dark blue, white, and brown-balancing now and then the bright from the dark. It's like a wonderful yin and yang blessed by the great outdoors through the help of the glassy window.
This extended front porch was not originally included in the prefab model. Nevertheless, its addition enhanced the beauty of the house and made further use of the space available for sitting and momentary musings. Just check with outdoor enclosure professionals to see how this can be made possible.