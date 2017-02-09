A beautiful bungalow made with a small budget

To promote hospitality, a house must be as accommodating as its owner from the very beginning because it could potentially decide the general vibe of one's space. In the same way, that very first exchange or greeting with a stranger could dictate the flow of the conversation. This particular house was inspired by greetings. Conceptualized by Thai architectural firm Compaxtus, the structure, which is actually a modular compact home, created a lasting impression on us! Why don't we say hello and take a tour of this architectural marvel.