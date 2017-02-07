A simple home for the Filipino family

The traditional gable roof with grey tiles works well with the white walls, making this house classic yet contemporary. With the wood and stone cladding, there is a rustic touch to this modern structure. The stone path leading to the front door builds up to a delightful welcome, while the garden creates a beautiful facade. We see the connection between the exterior and the interior spaces with the ground floor opening to a terrace, while the one above opens up to a balcony. Now that's two more areas to gather around with family and friends!