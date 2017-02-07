An inexpensive dream home for every Filipino

Simple, stylish, and elegant best describe this one-level home or bungalow. Ideal for smaller families, the house conceptualized by Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL in Poland stands as a quaint sanctuary for all seasons with its sufficient amenities. To give you a better idea of its layout, we've also included here its floor plan! Go ahead and read further to know more about it.
The gray and white structure conveys an understated charm. With a usable area of about 1496.27 square feet, the house decorates its otherwise bare front with a paved driveway, a well-manicured lawn, and a few cascading greens on the sides. Meanwhile, the hints of wood add depth to the structure. This projected garage adjoining an elevated walkway leading to the door is also a sleeker and more unique design of a front porch.
The wooden cladding by the front door makes more sense upon seeing this cool lanai. It's simple but it's also stylish enough to have your guests swooning over its location. Who wouldn't love having a small barbecue here especially on a picturesque afternoon? Notice also the lovely plants growing against the lanai's fissure.
Here's a closer view of the lanai. Its prominent wood materials do well in capturing a serene atmosphere. This plant box also complements the lush greens in the backyard. We're thinking that this spot is absolutely suitable for yoga and other recreational activities which family members can do together.
Walking into this room is like recharging yourself with so much positive energy because a great amount of natural light comes in through those wide glass doors. That's not only healthy, but it is also energy savvy! In spite of all this natural light, we like how the designers never compromised on choosing interesting light pieces like these identical round fixtures. The furnishings provide the perfect undertone to the already wonderful picture outside visible from the inside. They are in earthy brows, greens, white, and black which also level up the elegance.
The floor plan of the house reveals the space in square meter for each room and crucial area. It includes three bedrooms, a garage, a kitchen, a living and dining area, and three bathrooms which are more than enough for a small family considering its luxurious interior and exterior. See some of our professionals to help you achieve your own dream home.