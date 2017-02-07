An inexpensive dream home for every Filipino

Walking into this room is like recharging yourself with so much positive energy because a great amount of natural light comes in through those wide glass doors. That's not only healthy, but it is also energy savvy! In spite of all this natural light, we like how the designers never compromised on choosing interesting light pieces like these identical round fixtures. The furnishings provide the perfect undertone to the already wonderful picture outside visible from the inside. They are in earthy brows, greens, white, and black which also level up the elegance.