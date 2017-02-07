A white wooden home finds beauty in simplicity

Coloring your house in white is like coming home to heaven after a hellish day. It's natural then to find ourselves going for this color because we want our homes to be a haven of peace and calmness. Apart than that, white is simple but timelessly chic! Don't believe us? Check out this simple and adorable house constructed by House Habitat in Spain to know exactly what we're talking about.
This entrance invites the sun and guests with open arms through its expansive porch that includes a generous amount of seats with a portable shade for meals al fresco or just as an extension of the roofing for sunbathing or meditation moments. The color palette used here rests along the neutrals white, brown, gray, and blue. Plants decorate the exterior as well to connect with its surrounding greens. Can you imagine sitting here on one quiet afternoon?
Not the least bit shy from its exterior, this white-clad living room sashays seamlessly with pure modesty like its sheer white curtains. One of the benefits of choosing this color for your interiors is that it compels you to maintain its cleanliness. It also helps you determine which colors or prints go with each other like the pops of checkered, floral, blues, and reds in here. In a way, those break the monotony and keep things still interesting.
The kitchen and dining areas on the other hand remain on the casual yet equally adorable sides. They're casual in the sense that a more relaxed breakfast nook-type of a dining table and chairs were chosen as opposed to going overboard with a royal tea party experience. Meanwhile, going for an island counter was quite risky considering this limited space but the designers nonetheless pulled it off and made this kitchen appear true to its purpose and that is to make meal preparations more intimate with those who will be dining. We're also loving the cute potted plants on this counter.
The staircase is probably one of the most well-situated and well-designed ones we've seen. Typically, you'd have darker spaces beneath your staircase but with the slits of spaces between these steps plus the clear glass windows and skylights, the light just sings a gentle hallelujah inside. The colors used here are simple browns and whites which nicely echo the natural beauty of the light against every corner.
Borrowing the living room's example, this bedroom grounds its beauty through its elaborate combination of prints and colors. In spite of these however, it's as if a top layer of sandy gold dusts the competing colors to keep them composed and still look neat, the same shade is evident in the choice of curtains, a few pillows, and even the wall photo. This combo looks lovely against the delicate white.
This attic bedroom channels playfulness with the banderitas hung on the wall. Paradise chic however comes in subtly with the frothy canopy alongside the fringed light fixture which match nicely with the exposed wooden ceiling. This delicate vibe is also conveyed by the sheer rolling curtains that smudge the harsh outdoor light. Lastly, the print-on-print beddings here are a more youthful version of the one featured on the previous bedroom.
A wonderful surprise in this house is its bathroom that's lined with faded gray tiles along its walls. The rustic brick effect of it evokes shabby chic against the quintessential white. We're loving this dresser-type sink counter plus the play of circles by the mirror. The soft yellow also warms up the vibe here but enhances its sophistication.