A white wooden home finds beauty in simplicity

The kitchen and dining areas on the other hand remain on the casual yet equally adorable sides. They're casual in the sense that a more relaxed breakfast nook-type of a dining table and chairs were chosen as opposed to going overboard with a royal tea party experience. Meanwhile, going for an island counter was quite risky considering this limited space but the designers nonetheless pulled it off and made this kitchen appear true to its purpose and that is to make meal preparations more intimate with those who will be dining. We're also loving the cute potted plants on this counter.