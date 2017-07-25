A tiny home you can copy (with floor plan included!)

Have you been dreaming of a modern and sophisticated home that could accommodate your growing family from the original two of just you and your spouse? Well, Polish architects from HomeKONCEPT have conceptualized this stylish but modest house that you might just love. Join us in this short tour and make sure to take note of the details you see.
The two-floor house has a certain seriousness to its facade. But don't mistake that for being boring because the details here get more interesting as you zoom closer. The first thing that may catch you are the neatly flawed wooden panels that adequately line certain portions. Don't they just balance wonderfully? We're especially loving the textures from the garage door, its hazy concrete frame, and the boxy paved driveway. You cannot also miss marvelling at this sleek flight of steps with gravel on the sides.
The geometric effect of this architecture dazzles from this angle. The front garden also complements the sharp sophistication of the house. Meanwhile, the open terrace on top of the garage seamlessly attracts passers-by with its glassy balustrade. Notice also that the front steps lead to the main door as well as the side part of the home.
The living area adjoins the dinner table which both stand on wooden flooring surrounded by glossy white tiles fit for the gods. The black and white theme here plus the brilliant lighting just take our breaths away. This area enjoys the high ceiling which follows the shape of the gable roof with those dramatic skylights. In terms of furnishings, the designers followed a minimalist scheme, having little but investing on the good ones. Aren't you particularly drawn into those round hanging light fixtures?
Here's an opposite view of the living area. The gallery of the second floor is visible from here and its glass handrail fits perfectly with the pure vibe of the area. In spite of being painted in white, some parts of the walls maintain their grey concrete color but never competing against the entire cleanliness. That gap between the grey wall where the fireplace is and the white one where the television has been mounted subtly features a mirror running vertically and below the television. These elements are then interrupted by a smooth horizontal panel and table top.
Over at the dining area, a modern no-nonsense yet black and white dining set is situated. We're imagining that family members and guests can eat here while another group overlooks them from the second floor where they themselves also enjoy a conversation. Checkout the skylights on that spacious upper floor! Meanwhile, the dining table receives lighting from those two eclectic hanging fixtures which are from the same lineage with the living area lights. And below this intriguing hanging art piece situate an unassuming low but wide window.
If you ever dreamed of a minimalist kitchen, then you should definitely take note of this. Sprawling neatly across this almost box-type kitchen are your greys, white, greens, and some browns. The corner windows are like gateways to heaven because of this wonderful lighting ideal for food preparation. The side counter protected by a low divider apparently works well as a breakfast nook with its pair of white bar stools (visible in the previous photo). One thing good about an all-white kitchen is that household members and even guests will be compelled to clean up immediately after making a mess!
To help you visualize better this home, this is the side view of it where the open terrace is prominently situated. Notice how the architects incorporated this concrete protrusion which eventually combines glass and wooden elements and balance them nicely together. The roof shingles even add to the geometric play against the squares of the concrete walls to the horizontal lines of wood's natural texture. Like the front side, the plants here are also well-maintained and kept like in those neat concrete pots.
This is the side area of the house where kitchen and dining area's windows are found. So now you probably have a better idea of mixing function and aesthetics together because the windows here do wonders on the exterior in the same way as they bring wondrous lighting inside. This connecting open space with the couches is the house's lanai which would be better viewed in the next image.
Consistent with the rest of the exterior, this lanai or outdoor lounge area carries the contemporary mix of a concrete white frame with wooden materials for one of its foundation and roofing. While a portion of the lanai is partially covered, the rest is an open extension where one can definitely sunbathe. Another adorable detail here is the man-made circumferential pond that's intersected by a cute footbridge.
The ground floor spans 164.9 square meters and includes three bedrooms, one bathroom, a laundry room, the living and dining area, plus the kitchen, a garage, and the back terrace, amongst others. From the layout, the dining and living areas shown earlier open towards the lanai or terrace.
The second floor which is the attic has a usable area of 104.4 square meters, but its total floor area is 144.9 square meters. This level contains three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a recreation area. The latter was partially seen from the dining area earlier. Meanwhile, the terrace that's visible from the front is accessible through a bedroom.
